Three business owners vying for House seat: Firehouse primary candidate profiles

Bowman said his dislike of “the direction the state is going in” inspired him to run for the delegate seat, but, he said, he isn’t a politician. Having never ran for office before, Bowman said he is “humbled by all the support throughout the district.”

“I feel like we need a working man in Richmond to represent the actual citizens. I work everyday on construction sites and farms in the area. Everyone I talk to wants common sense in Richmond. I will be that common sense representative in Richmond,” he said.

Bowman is a Virginia Tech graduate who grew up raising cattle, he said, adding that he "works every day on construction sites and farms in the area." Being a business owner himself, he said, he will be an "advocate for all businesses."

“This experience will not be about me,” he said about a week after announcing his bid. “I want to help the citizens and change their life for the better. I look forward to the challenge… (of) standing up for our Second Amendment (rights) and protecting our gun rights. I look forward to standing up for our religious freedom and First Amendment (rights). I want to get our economy open and thriving so it will benefit all of our citizens.”

Bowman’s campaign is being run by himself and Stevie, his wife. Learn more at www.facebook.com/lowell.bowman.14.