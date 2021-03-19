Three business owners vying for House seat: Firehouse primary candidate profiles

Floyd resident Marie March will face off against opponents April 24 in a firehouse primary to take the Seventh House District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, which has been held by Republican Nick Rush for about 10 years. The Seventh Congressional District consists of Floyd County, and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties.
Gene Bishop, chairman for the Seventh Legislative District Committee, said this month that the decision to host a firehouse primary instead of a number of other primary events, such as an assembled caucus, was made among himself and the other chairmen of the Seventh District, who are from Pulaski and Montgomery counties, respectively.
Bishop said that the main difference between an assembled caucus and a firehouse primary is that all votes are cast at one site in each county within the district; caucuses often have voting sites for each precinct based on address. He noted that voter IDs are required for the firehouse primary in April, and votes will be cast in-person on paper ballots.
Voters will also be asked to sign a “Loyalty Oath,” Bishop said, which means “they’ll vote for the same candidate in November.”
March, running for the Republican party, is a Floyd resident and Montgomery County business owner, who announced her campaign last week. Her campaign, largely based online, is heavily based on supporting small business owners, and its motto is: “March for Liberty. March for Freedom. March for Delegate.”
March and her husband, Jared, who is a doctor in Floyd, are the owners of Fatback Soul Shack and Due South BBQ in Christiansburg, where the couple also owns a boarding house, according to a Roanoke Times report from 2018. They started the NRV Homegrown Business Alliance in 2016 and have two sons, Jack and Joe, and one daughter-in-law, Sandra Faulkner.
“Small businesses are the heart of our economy and part of my economic platform will be to slash regulations that harm small business and propose legislation to advance small business interests,” March said. She lists “small business support” on her website among a list of Virginia’s “needs,” which also includes “God (listed first), constitutional adherence (pro-Second Amendment), no wasteful government spending and election integrity.”
In the beginning of the year, March and her husband faced criticism for attending the Jan. 6 “Save America” Rally in Washington, D.C., which ended with the storming of the Capitol.
“Most everyone has apologized for their misunderstanding! I think both sides of the political spectrum understand it’s my right to support the President of the United States of America. It’s a sad state of affairs when someone gets bashed for practicing their First Amendment right,” March said. “I am glad when people admit their mistake and apologize. It’s hard to admit when you are wrong. I have forgiven folks who have apologized.”
March said that being elected to the House of Delegates would help her reach a number of her goals, including supporting small business owners, advocating for the Second Amendment and helping those who struggle with poverty.
“People are happier and healthier when they work, and when they love their work atmosphere and work family,” March said, adding that there are “many problems here in our own backyards.”
March said that while she’s been thinking about running for a political office “for a few years. When Richmond decided to come after our gun rights that really struck a nerve.”
Learn more about Marie March at www.mariemarch.com.
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors member and business owner Sherri Blevins announced her bid on March 4 to also run for the Republican nomination, following her “mentor and friend” Rush’s announcement not to seek re-election. Blevins has been a member of the Board of Supervisors since 2019 and has operated the New River Valley Driving School Inc. in Christiansburg for more than 22 years.
“My sole focus is to continue to serve the hard-working families of Montgomery County and the Seventh District,” said Blevins. “I am committed to improving the quality of life by promoting economic growth through lower taxes, workforce readiness, broadband accessibility and quality education. My goal is to continue to move the NRV forward to stop government overreach and protect our conservative values and freedoms. Our constitutional rights are under attack, and we must fight to protect them, especially our Second Amendment.”
In 2013, Blevins said, she was dubbed “Bulldog Blevins” because she relentlessly advocated for removing the park-and-ride near Falling Branch Elementary, which presented a safety threat to the school. She said her “perseverance not only led to improved and heightened school safety protocols,” but a more efficient, relocated park-and-ride.
Blevins, whose driving school has received a number of awards, stays involved with her community, she says, “by being active with schools, sports, church and nonprofits.” She’s married to Fairley “Buck” Blevins, a retired law enforcement officer. The couple has two college-aged children, Zachary and Kayla, who both attend college locally.
Learn more about Sherri Blevins at www.facebook.com/BlevinsForDelegate.
Riner’s Lowell Bowman, co-owner of Bowman-Griffin General Contractors and Bowman-Griffin Waste Management, announced March 8 that his name will also be in the hat for the seat, stating that he “will be a strong voice for everyone.”
Bowman has a Civil Engineering Degree from Virginia Tech and is married to Stevie Spence Bowman. They have three children: Kiley, 15; Thomas 8; and Max, 6. Stevie was born and raised in Floyd County, Lowell said, and taught at Willis Elementary for “several years.” The family spends its free time on its farm in Riner feeding cows, building fences, hiking and more.
Bowman said his dislike of “the direction the state is going in” inspired him to run for the delegate seat, but, he said, he isn’t a politician. Having never ran for office before, Bowman said he is “humbled by all the support throughout the district.”
“I feel like we need a working man in Richmond to represent the actual citizens. I work everyday on construction sites and farms in the area. Everyone I talk to wants common sense in Richmond. I will be that common sense representative in Richmond,” he said.
Bowman is a Virginia Tech graduate who grew up raising cattle, he said, adding that he "works every day on construction sites and farms in the area." Being a business owner himself, he said, he will be an "advocate for all businesses."
“This experience will not be about me,” he said about a week after announcing his bid. “I want to help the citizens and change their life for the better. I look forward to the challenge… (of) standing up for our Second Amendment (rights) and protecting our gun rights. I look forward to standing up for our religious freedom and First Amendment (rights). I want to get our economy open and thriving so it will benefit all of our citizens.”
Bowman’s campaign is being run by himself and Stevie, his wife. Learn more at www.facebook.com/lowell.bowman.14.