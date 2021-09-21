'Floyd’s best kept secret': Americana music

Downtown Floyd was alive with activity on Sunday for the Americana Music and Art Festival at the Warren G. Lineberry Park and Outer Space, highlighting Floyd talent both on stage and at vendor booths.

“I call it Floyd’s best kept secret,” said festival founder/organizer Alan Graf about the Americana music scene in Floyd.

“The idea is to showcase another side of Floyd that a lot of people may not know about. Everyone knows about Floyd, the Crooked Road, the Bluegrass and Old Time music scene, but a lot don’t know about the Americana scene,” he explained, adding that “Americana” is a mix of roots music that reflects what America is in its diversity.

It was the second festival focused exclusively on local music, with the inaugural festival in 2019 and 2020’s festival cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Floyd Mystic Witches, a costumed dance troupe that raises money for local charities, opened the show with two fun-loving song and dance numbers, closing with an invitation for attendees to come up to the stage and dance.

Families, children, dogs, dancing and picnics were all part of the festival scene. The weather was ideal with only one five-minute shower to briefly contend with as a roster of musicians and bands performed on two stages from noon to 6 p.m.