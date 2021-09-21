'Floyd’s best kept secret': Americana music

At his family’s Sky Flower Studio jewelry booth, Marcus Carr finishes a Floyd-centric painting he started at the beginning of the day. His daughter Leilani is pictured vending her jewelry.
The Mystic Witches opened the Floyd Americana Festival with a rendition of the Beatles’ ‘Drive My Car,’ changing the words to ‘Baby, you can ride my broom. Climb on the back, there’s room...’
The Mystic Witches 2021 fundraiser calendar is available at the 2021 festival and for sale at the New Mountain Mercantile.
Attendees join the witches for a dance. Pictured center is internationally known artist Charlie Brouwer’s public art sculpture ‘Ordinary Person Monument.’
Spectators watch the show.
Patrick County’s Maggie Blakenship entertains.
Volunteers at the Floyd Humane Society stay busy. The Humane Society was one of several nonprofit booths at the festival.
Families came and went throughout the day.
Host Andy Finn makes an announcement as featured musician/festival staffer Stella Trudell cleans off a performance mic.
A view through the park entrance sign.
Attendees flocked to Outer Space, a short walk from Lineberry Park, for music and café food. Chris Youngblood and Stephen Wallace are pictured on stage.
Singer/songwriter musician Richie Ursomarso performs on the main stage.
Jake Retting (left) and friend perform a Retting original song at Outer Space.
Ash Devine performs an original song about dealing with the pandemic.
Attendees gather in the shade during the heat of the day.
A Kovick duo, Kari and Michael entertain.
A tiny dancer shows off their moves.
Virginia Hollow’s Carrie Hinkley (center) is accompanied by local musicians, including Americana Festival founder Alan Graf (far right).
Festival-goers check out the vending tents.
Chuck Peters won a festival t-shirt for having come from the furthest away: Washington state. Peters, a board member of Springhouse Community School was in town to work with the school.
Solacoustix Duo performed soulful R&B that some attendees danced to.
By Colleen Redman | For The Floyd Press
Downtown Floyd was alive with activity on Sunday for the Americana Music and Art Festival at the Warren G. Lineberry Park and Outer Space, highlighting Floyd talent both on stage and at vendor booths.
“I call it Floyd’s best kept secret,” said festival founder/organizer Alan Graf about the Americana music scene in Floyd.
“The idea is to showcase another side of Floyd that a lot of people may not know about. Everyone knows about Floyd, the Crooked Road, the Bluegrass and Old Time music scene, but a lot don’t know about the Americana scene,” he explained, adding that “Americana” is a mix of roots music that reflects what America is in its diversity.
It was the second festival focused exclusively on local music, with the inaugural festival in 2019 and 2020’s festival cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Floyd Mystic Witches, a costumed dance troupe that raises money for local charities, opened the show with two fun-loving song and dance numbers, closing with an invitation for attendees to come up to the stage and dance.
Families, children, dogs, dancing and picnics were all part of the festival scene. The weather was ideal with only one five-minute shower to briefly contend with as a roster of musicians and bands performed on two stages from noon to 6 p.m.
New this year was the addition of artisan vending. Potter Betse Dunham said sales were good and that most of her customers were out-of-towners.