Angels Donation Center temporarily closed

The combination of an insufficient number of volunteers and an increase in donated items has resulted to a pile up at the Angels in the Attic Donation Center in Floyd. To catch up, the donation center will be temporarily closed, effective immediately, the organization announced March 15.

During this time, the Angels Furniture Store will remain open but cannot accept donations. The store needs time to sell furniture in order to make room for new items. The open hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Both the donation center and the furniture store are located on Needmore Lane Northeast, near Harvest Moon and the Parkway Grille.

An update will be posted when the donation center reopens, the organization stated. Until then, the mini-barn and sorting area will be locked. Hold donations for a couple weeks and do not drop them off outside the mini-barn or in the driveway. Angels in the Attic is sorry for the inconvenience, but it is unavoidable.

Additionally, the donation center is seeking volunteers able to lift heavier boxes and move them to the mini-barn. This would be from one to four days during the week, but volunteers aren’t required to work the full four days.

If you wish to volunteer, check with the Angels in the Attic Store or email Angels at angelsfloydinfo@gmail.com. Call the Attic at (540) 745-4500 during open hours: Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.