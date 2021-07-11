Floyd vaccination rate slows; Second child dies of COVID-19 in state

Since May 21, the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Floyd in a single day is two, according to VDH data, and statewide no more than 200 cases have been confirmed in a single day since May 25.

Regardless, the Delta variant of the virus, which first appeared in India and is estimated to be 40% to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha COVID-19 strain, is a growing threat in Virginia, as it is nationwide. The Delta variant is being studied for its impact on immunity obtained via vaccination or infection, VDH states, noting a “potential reduction” against this strain.

Last week the state health department announced the second adolescent death related to COVID-19 and complications, which occurred in the Rappahannock Area Health District , and involved a child younger than 10.

State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver called the death “tragic,” and said it is a “stark reminder that our work (against the pandemic) continues.”

“Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death” despite notable progress during the past few months, Oliver said. “The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

State resources relating to the pandemic can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.