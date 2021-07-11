Floyd vaccination rate slows; Second child dies of COVID-19 in state

FLOYD — The rate at which Floyd residents are being vaccinated against COVID-19 has slowed during the past few months, with 13% of the county population (about 2,000 individuals) being vaccinated from April until May 21, followed by about 7% (or 1,200 people) being vaccinated from May 21 until July 9.
Based on data from CovidActNow, an independent nonprofit founded at the beginning of the pandemic to track nationwide numbers, 43% of Floyd County residents (about 6,751 individuals) had been vaccinated in total by July 9, the fourth-highest rate when compared to surrounding counties.
Roanoke County was 57% vaccinated as of last week, followed by Montgomery (47%) and Pulaski (44%). Franklin County was 41% fully vaccinated, Carroll was 34%, Wythe was 37% and Patrick was at 34.5%.
The New River Health District Public Health Task Force announced July 7 that 40% of the district, which includes Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and Radford, has been fully vaccinated, an 8% increase since the end of mass vaccination clinics in May.
Anyone older than 12 is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with appropriate permission, from a number of locations across the NRHD, including the Pharm House Pharmacy on Main Street in Floyd. For more vaccine clinic information and other related information, visit www.nrvroadtowellness.com/covid19-dashboard.
Since May 21, the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Floyd in a single day is two, according to VDH data, and statewide no more than 200 cases have been confirmed in a single day since May 25.
Regardless, the Delta variant of the virus, which first appeared in India and is estimated to be 40% to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha COVID-19 strain, is a growing threat in Virginia, as it is nationwide. The Delta variant is being studied for its impact on immunity obtained via vaccination or infection, VDH states, noting a “potential reduction” against this strain.
Last week the state health department announced the second adolescent death related to COVID-19 and complications, which occurred in the Rappahannock Area Health District , and involved a child younger than 10.
State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver called the death “tragic,” and said it is a “stark reminder that our work (against the pandemic) continues.”
“Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death” despite notable progress during the past few months, Oliver said. “The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”
State resources relating to the pandemic can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.