Discovering Floyd: Bibliophiles like me

When the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library announced it was reopening from its pandemic-related closure, I knew it would be the perfect adventure for Discovering Floyd, and finally getting to visit during its book sale was the proverbial icing on the cake.

In late-middle school, I fell in love with reading – I would read books of more than 300 pages in less than a day, and often pestered my parents about going to the closest Books a Million.

More than once I found myself carrying arms full of books from the public library to the car, thinking there was no way I could possibly read them all within the next two weeks, only to find myself back at the library the next week for new stories. My freshman year of college, I read 75 books, including those for classes, beating my previous year's record of 52.

Not unlike the library in my hometown, the Floyd library is a hub of activity — not always just for bibliophiles — with something going on nearly every day, and it often has booths/tables set up at various community events, like the Juneteenth Celebration. Jessie Peterman Library’s staff and volunteers highlight community togetherness in all of its events and has something for every age range.