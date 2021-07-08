Discovering Floyd: Bibliophiles like me

When the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library announced it was reopening from its pandemic-related closure, I knew it would be the perfect adventure for Discovering Floyd, and finally getting to visit during its book sale was the proverbial icing on the cake.
In late-middle school, I fell in love with reading – I would read books of more than 300 pages in less than a day, and often pestered my parents about going to the closest Books a Million.
More than once I found myself carrying arms full of books from the public library to the car, thinking there was no way I could possibly read them all within the next two weeks, only to find myself back at the library the next week for new stories. My freshman year of college, I read 75 books, including those for classes, beating my previous year's record of 52.
Not unlike the library in my hometown, the Floyd library is a hub of activity — not always just for bibliophiles — with something going on nearly every day, and it often has booths/tables set up at various community events, like the Juneteenth Celebration. Jessie Peterman Library’s staff and volunteers highlight community togetherness in all of its events and has something for every age range.
I spent several minutes in the Genealogy Room of the library where there are decades of The Floyd Press on microfilm, numbers of volumes of family trees and maps of areas throughout the county since it was founded.
It’s part of my love for reading that led me to study Journalism; I believe that words can make a difference — can make you experience real emotions through space, time and universe.
Shortly after I moved to Blacksburg in September, before I started this journey in Floyd, I came to a shocking realization that my taste in reading material has changed — something that I never thought would happen.
I’ve been immersed in Young Adult fiction, for the most part, during the past decade, and now I find myself drawn to books about social science, memoirs and biographies. Particularly, I’ve been researching books about the Appalachian Mountains and the region’s struggles, like the Opioid Epidemic and collapse of the coal industry.
Throughout the past six months, I’ve also read more classic fiction of my own accord than I could have imagined when I was reading 1984 (Orwell) in high school or The Importance of Being Earnest (Wilde), a play, in college.
Of course, I’ve also become obsessed with Floyd and some of its history, which explains the time I spent in the genealogy room and the time I spend each week reading old editions of The Floyd Press.
The library had thousands of books for sale, even near the end of the sale when I finally got to stop by on Monday, June 28. I was elated to be surrounded by so many stories and so much history.
I ended up purchasing four books for $2, which is yet another reason to love libraries so immensely, especially if you’re a collector/hoarder: earlier editions of books at super affordable prices.
At one point, because of library sales, thrift shops and clearance sales, I owned about 10 copies of The Great Gatsby (Fitzgerald). I’ve dwindled it down to about five now, but I still have a full set of hard-back Fitzgerald novels, including Gatsby, that were printed decades before I was even a twinkle in my parents’ eyes.
Regardless of your hobbies or age, if you need something to do, keep the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library at the forefront of your mind. The staff there truly wants the library to be a place for every Floydian to grow.
Learn more about the library and its offerings, including a Scrabble Club, at www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary.
Discovering Floyd is a monthly column for The Floyd Press by Abby Whitt that follows her through her first year reporting in Floyd County.