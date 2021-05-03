Floyd Democrats open campaign office

FLOYD — The Floyd Democratic campaign office, opening May 8 at the Village Green, will offer a convenient way for people to register to vote, learn about candidates and participate in the important 2021 campaigns for statewide and legislative offices, the group announced May 3.

There will be an opening celebration Saturday at 10 a.m., with House of Delegates candidates Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando on hand to answer voters' questions. In the June 8 Democratic primary, Kitts and Orlando seek nomination to represent House District 7 — Floyd County and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties.

“Politics is everybody's business, and this little space is meant to help our whole community,” said county Democratic Chair John Hopkins. “It doesn't matter who your daddy was, or where you went to school, or what color your skin is. We all have a stake in a safe and healthy community — and the vote is how we secure it.”

The primary also includes five contenders for the governor nomination, six for lieutenant governor and two for attorney general. The primary will be held at Floyd County's five regular polling places, though early voting is underway now at the Courthouse.

The candidates' information, and news about Floyd Democratic activity, may be found at www.FloydVaDems.org. The Village Green is at 201 E. Main Street and the Democrats are using Unit 9, facing south.