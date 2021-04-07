Buffaloes run at Alleghany meet

The Floyd County High School cross country teams had a good showing at the Alleghany Quad and Middle School Champs meet at the Jackson River Sports Complex in Covington Saturday, March 27.

The varsity girls team finished first, and the varsity boys were second in the Division B 5K race.

Zoe Belshan had the best individual showing, as she took first place with a time of 21:18. Also placing in the girls' race were Lailah Blevins, who was fourth at 23:30, Emily Cox fifth at 24:42, Grace Marrone ninth at 27:16 and Jordan Benson tenth at 27:58.

In the boys' race, Miles Baldwin had the best showing for Floyd, taking fifth with a time of 18:39. Also placing for the boys were Maynhard Atkins eighth at 20:43, Garrett Weaver 11th at 21:22, Andrew Martin 14th at 22:20, Ryan WIllie 1th at 22:21, and Isaac Pastrana 16th at 22:36.

Neither of the Floyd middle school teams had enough runners to qualify for a team score, but all four runners posted top 10 finishes.

For the girls, Unika Stallings was fourth in 13:56 and Alice Carter was fifth at 14:11.

In the boys' race, Graham Weaver was fourth at 13:10 and Chase Keith was sixth at 13:28.