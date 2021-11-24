Grand Marshal gearing up for Sunday Parade, 2022 retirement

The Floyd County Business and Merchant’s Association announced last week the 2021 Topsy Turvy Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is John McEnhill, a role model and advocate for local businesses whose role will significantly change at the beginning of the year.
McEnhill said he was extremely honored to serve as grand marshal this year, “especially with the caliber of previous folks who have been named as the parade marshal.”
Past Floyd Christmas Parade Marshals include Ray Hatcher in 2019, Bobby Gardner Sr. in 2018, Alan and Gayle Cantrell in 2017, and Arlie Thompson in 2016.
The Christmas Parade “really captures what is so special about Floyd’s small town character,” McEnhill said, noting it’s a kick off of the holidays and holiday events.
“It brings folks from all walks of life into town to celebrate and showcase our community — the business, organizations and people of all ages in Floyd County — and to see awesome creativity in the floats and parade participants,” McEnhill explained this week. “It is really nice to see the sidewalks so packed with folks who come to watch an event with so much rich history.”
He said producing such an event year after year is the culmination of “tireless commitment” from the Business and Merchant’s Association, and particularly, Floyd’s Susan Leonard.
Spot McEnhill during the parade that will travel through downtown on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.
The procession will begin at Maberry Funeral Home and end near the Methodist Church on Barberry Road.
McEnhill’s retirement is a long time coming, having been delayed more than a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the business community will still miss the constant guidance he provided during his seven-year tenure as executive director of the Floyd Chamber of Commerce.
Ready to play a new role in the Floyd business community, McEnhill will officially retire from the role at the beginning of 2022, though remain on the Board of Directors, which he first became a part of in 2004.
He announced his official exit in October, adding he is the new owner of Buffalo Mountain Ziplines, which was founded in 2019 by Joanna and Robert Nickells.
“I am looking forward to working with many chamber members as a business colleague and pursuing opportunities to expand the business that Joanna and Robert started,” he said.
McEnhill called the opportunity a chance to pursue something new and for himself. “I am having a great deal of fun being outdoors, meeting new folks in a different way and taking on new challenges.”
McEnhill spent nine years as executive director of the Jacksonville Arts Center (now Floyd Center for the Arts) before stepping to the helm of the Chamber in 2014.