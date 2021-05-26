Dumpster-diving bears threaten green box site

CHECK — The area’s resident American Black bears are helping themselves to household garbage at the green box site on Lick Ridge Road, causing a number of problems for both residents and county employees, who are left to clean up the bears’ messes.

Floyd County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the county is working on a number of solutions to avoid removing the green boxes altogether.

Largely motivated by food, bear sightings around the green box site, as well as messes caused by them ripping into garbage, causes a threat to public safety by teaching bears to approach the smell of food, whether it be on a back porch or a green box site. Bears frequenting the same sites at humans also desensitizes them to people, making close encounters more likely.

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors has authorized ordering “more bear-resistant boxes,” and “several other items are being considered as a part of the budget process,” Millsaps said, adding the county plans to “take a deeper dive” into solid waste issues in the county after the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget is finalized, which is expected to be next month.