Dumpster-diving bears threaten green box site

CHECK — The area’s resident American Black bears are helping themselves to household garbage at the green box site on Lick Ridge Road, causing a number of problems for both residents and county employees, who are left to clean up the bears’ messes.
Floyd County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the county is working on a number of solutions to avoid removing the green boxes altogether.
Largely motivated by food, bear sightings around the green box site, as well as messes caused by them ripping into garbage, causes a threat to public safety by teaching bears to approach the smell of food, whether it be on a back porch or a green box site. Bears frequenting the same sites at humans also desensitizes them to people, making close encounters more likely.
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors has authorized ordering “more bear-resistant boxes,” and “several other items are being considered as a part of the budget process,” Millsaps said, adding the county plans to “take a deeper dive” into solid waste issues in the county after the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget is finalized, which is expected to be next month.
Community members can help the county eliminate the bear problems around the green boxes by “not purposely leaving food outside of the green boxes for animals,” Millsaps said. “This encourages the bears to make the green boxes their feeding ground.” She said all trash should be placed in the dumpster and it’s “very important” to close the door to the box before leaving the site as it poses an obstacle to deter bears.
The most important thing community members can do to ensure the green boxes stay on Lick Ridge Road is to use another site or the county transfer station if the site’s green boxes are full.
“The transfer station hours have been changed,” Millsaps said, “to encourage residents to utilize that facility, especially for larger items that don’t belong in a green box or take up an unusual amount of room in the green boxes.” She added alternative practices — such as composting and recycling, which help reduce waste altogether — also help limit the attraction of bears to the green boxes.
The Floyd County Transfer Station is located at 139 Transfer Station Rd, and it is open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday though Friday, and 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.
In addition to placing new signage at the green box site to remind residents of proper procedures, Millsaps said, “there will be a greater effort at enforcement of (Floyd County’s) Solid Waste ordinances” to combat practices that attract bears.
If no other solutions prove to be viable and the Lick Ridge Road green boxes are removed, the next closest green box site in the area will be the one on Daniels Run Road at Terry's Fork Grocery.