Woodlawn man denied bond after NC arrest

Branscom also asked Davis who posted some of the several bonds that he has had during his criminal activities. In most cases, he said he didn’t remember who did. Branscom asked if Davis knew his fiancé was the one who turned him in on the North Carolina case and said he did not, but a recording showed him yelling at her for turning him in and “costing me a $65,000 bond” in the arrest.

Court-appointed Attorney Fred Kellerman said Davis was trapped in a long court stay because of the delay in approval of resumption of jury trials by the Virginia Supreme Court because of COVID-19 and asked for the bond. Kellerman is the second appointed counsel after Davis’s first attorney asked to be relieved, a request first denied by a previous judge but later granted.

Branscom argued that letting Davis out on bond would be a license for him to now shot up for trial, as he has done several times. Jude Fleenor agreed and told Davis he would stay in jail until his trial.

The hearing, held on video with Davis, who remains in the Regional Jail in Dublin, ended with Davis heard complaining as he disappeared from the screen.

The bond hearing was the second one on Tuesday after a starting with a closed-door Drug Court session.