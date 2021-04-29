Woodlawn man denied bond after NC arrest

A Woodlawn man facing a jury trial on felony charges of failure to appear in court to answer for other charges was denied bond in Floyd County Circuit Court after claiming things he said on recordings in phone calls from jail to his fiancé were not true, along with other false statements and items on his criminal record.
Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor told Glenn Ray Davis Jr. that his most recent arrest in North Carolina left him with doubts that the defendant would appear on the trial currently set for June 8.
The North Carolina charge of assault with a deadly weapon was the latest notation on a criminal record that includes charges in Floyd and Carroll counties, including grand larceny, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the court.
In cross examination of Davis, Branscom asked him if he and his fiancé were married. When Davis said, no, Branscom then asked him why he listed her as his wife on papers for the bond obtained on the North Carolina charges. Davis had no answer.
Branscom asked the defendant if he had violated a protective order that required no contact with his young son he shared with his fiancé; Davis said he had not, but Branscom told the court recordings of Davis’s phone calls showed him talking with his son, which was a violation. Davis said he didn’t think that was part of the order.
Branscom also asked Davis who posted some of the several bonds that he has had during his criminal activities. In most cases, he said he didn’t remember who did. Branscom asked if Davis knew his fiancé was the one who turned him in on the North Carolina case and said he did not, but a recording showed him yelling at her for turning him in and “costing me a $65,000 bond” in the arrest.
Court-appointed Attorney Fred Kellerman said Davis was trapped in a long court stay because of the delay in approval of resumption of jury trials by the Virginia Supreme Court because of COVID-19 and asked for the bond. Kellerman is the second appointed counsel after Davis’s first attorney asked to be relieved, a request first denied by a previous judge but later granted.
Branscom argued that letting Davis out on bond would be a license for him to now shot up for trial, as he has done several times. Jude Fleenor agreed and told Davis he would stay in jail until his trial.
The hearing, held on video with Davis, who remains in the Regional Jail in Dublin, ended with Davis heard complaining as he disappeared from the screen.
The bond hearing was the second one on Tuesday after a starting with a closed-door Drug Court session.
In the other hearing, Zane Carter Holliday of Floyd, facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography, was released on a $10,000 secured bond.
Branscom argued that Holliday, who works as a cook for a Floyd restaurant, represented a threat to the community, but defense attorney Ryan Hamrick said his defendant had a good job and needed to support his family.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney said multiple images of children appearing nude and in sexual situations were found on computer drives and cell phones in the basement home the 32-year-old man maintained with his parents.
Judge Fleenor, in granting the bond, ordered Holliday to stay off the Internet on computers or smartphones and avoid any and all contact with anyone underage. A Floyd County grand jury indicted Holliday on the charges earlier this month and trial is scheduled to be set on June 22.
Other cases set for consideration were continued Tuesday.