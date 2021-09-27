 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet- Yukon

With beautiful markings and a unique ear, Yukon is ready for his forever home.

 Submitted photo

Yukon is a loving and friendly feline, who was found in the town of Floyd, and is looking for his forever home through the Floyd County Humane Society.

A handsome brown tabby with white markings, Yukon’s left ear is crinkled, likely from having a hematoma in the past.

To adopt Yukon or any of other cats, kittens or dogs at FCHS, fill out an application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms1.html.

With additional questions, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message.

FCHS offers a monthly no cost spay/neuter clinic for community cats, including strays and ferals.

