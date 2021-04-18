Replenish Festival plans 2021 return

FLOYD — The Replenish Festival announced April 13 that it will return for the 2021 event on Aug. 21. The family friendly event will be hosted this year on the Burnett Farm in Floyd.
Headlining this year's festival will be the Dove Award-winning Sidewalk Prophets Replenish Festival would like to welcome the Brothers McClurg, The Replenished Worship Band and speaker Tim Joyce, along with other artists set to play at the festival.
Replenish Festival offers concerts by national artists, speakers, food vendors, merchant vendors and camping. The event offers fun for kids and teens in the Kidz Zone, where there will be organized activities, such as duck races down at the creek, inflatables, a sand box area and more.
New attractions this year will be a car show, tractor show and a farm animal petting/riding area. All classic cars, show cars, hot rods and tractors are welcome. To register for the car and/or tractor show, visit the Replenish Festival website and complete the registration form online.
To enter the car and tractor show, an adult ticket will need to be purchased as the entry fee. A "People’s Choice” award will be presented for the best car and tractor. The car and tractor show will start at 10 a.m. on the day of the festival.
The farm animal petting/riding area will be hosted by Horses Healing Hearts Farm. Visitors will be able to pet a variety of farm animals and participate in pony/horse rides. The pony/horse rides will be led on a lead rope by an equestrian specialist.
On Friday, Aug. 20, the festival gate will be opened at noon for only those people that choose to camp overnight. No music or activities will be held on this night.
Camping is $15 per spot per night. The Burnett Farm offers beautiful camping spots along the creek and fields. RVs, campers and tents are all welcome. Festival organizers encourage attendees to book their camping spot online, because camping spaces are on a first come first serve basis.
The festival gates will open to the general public at 10 a.m. for the main event on Aug. 21. At 2 p.m., the main stage will kick off with music and speakers. The main stage will continue throughout the rest of the day and into the night.
Sidewalk Prophets will end the night by performing at 8:30 p.m.
Food truck items on-site will include pulled pork BBQ, burgers, steak-n-cheese subs, wings, tacos, funnels cakes and assorted coffees, the festival states. Vendors will also be on-site and are listed on the festival's website.
Tickets may be purchased online for $15 for ages 14 and older, $5 junior tickets for ages 7-13, and kids ages 6 and under are free. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for adult $8 for junior kids 6 and under get in free.
Camping prices are $15 per spot per night online and $20 at the gate.
Replenish Festival is a community event that is dependent on community support. We are so thankful for our current sponsors, it said.
Replenish Festival said it intends to have a COVID-safe event that meets all of the health department and CDC guidelines. Learn more online at www.replenishfest.com.
Replenish Festival is hosted by Replenish Ministries Inc. a 501c3 non-profit organization. For questions contact Travis Bishop at (540) 267-6763 or info@replenishfest.com.