Replenish Festival plans 2021 return

FLOYD — The Replenish Festival announced April 13 that it will return for the 2021 event on Aug. 21. The family friendly event will be hosted this year on the Burnett Farm in Floyd.

Headlining this year's festival will be the Dove Award-winning Sidewalk Prophets Replenish Festival would like to welcome the Brothers McClurg, The Replenished Worship Band and speaker Tim Joyce, along with other artists set to play at the festival.

Replenish Festival offers concerts by national artists, speakers, food vendors, merchant vendors and camping. The event offers fun for kids and teens in the Kidz Zone, where there will be organized activities, such as duck races down at the creek, inflatables, a sand box area and more.

New attractions this year will be a car show, tractor show and a farm animal petting/riding area. All classic cars, show cars, hot rods and tractors are welcome. To register for the car and/or tractor show, visit the Replenish Festival website and complete the registration form online.

To enter the car and tractor show, an adult ticket will need to be purchased as the entry fee. A "People’s Choice” award will be presented for the best car and tractor. The car and tractor show will start at 10 a.m. on the day of the festival.