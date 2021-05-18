Council discusses future of Small Town Summer: Floyd-Americana Festival and Juneteenth event approved

During a conversation May 6 about the town’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, Vice Mayor Mike Patton voiced concerns about the future of Small Town Summer, which is currently contracted to be allotted $45,000 per year throughout 2022.

Patton said he had been thinking about Floyd resident Alan Graf’s recent request for $7,500 to host the Floyd-Americana Arts and Music Festival for the second year, and he feels the town should make the festival market in Floyd “competitive,” instead of only hosting Small Town Summer with a set plan year after year.

Mayor Will Griffin was quick to point out that Small Town Summer isn’t a project to benefit its contracted organizer, Dylan Locke. “We did Small Town Summer as a give-back to the community, and we went with the guy who could give us the best bang for our buck. Mr. Graf wanting to host an event on the heels of a pandemic — the town has no obligation to fund that.”

Graf submitted a donation request to the council in early-April, and while no official decisions on applications have been made, council members have voiced opposition to donating to the event. They cited the annual donation to Small Town Summer ($45,000) as a motivator, as well as the musical diversity offered individually by the two festivals.