Council discusses future of Small Town Summer: Floyd-Americana Festival and Juneteenth event approved

During a conversation May 6 about the town’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, Vice Mayor Mike Patton voiced concerns about the future of Small Town Summer, which is currently contracted to be allotted $45,000 per year throughout 2022.
Patton said he had been thinking about Floyd resident Alan Graf’s recent request for $7,500 to host the Floyd-Americana Arts and Music Festival for the second year, and he feels the town should make the festival market in Floyd “competitive,” instead of only hosting Small Town Summer with a set plan year after year.
Mayor Will Griffin was quick to point out that Small Town Summer isn’t a project to benefit its contracted organizer, Dylan Locke. “We did Small Town Summer as a give-back to the community, and we went with the guy who could give us the best bang for our buck. Mr. Graf wanting to host an event on the heels of a pandemic — the town has no obligation to fund that.”
Graf submitted a donation request to the council in early-April, and while no official decisions on applications have been made, council members have voiced opposition to donating to the event. They cited the annual donation to Small Town Summer ($45,000) as a motivator, as well as the musical diversity offered individually by the two festivals.
Councilman David Whitaker questioned Graf in April on why he hadn’t submitted a formal donation application before appearing before the council like other presenters had, and Graf explained that he wanted to see if the council liked the idea before submitting the paperwork. Local groups and nonprofits have been appearing before the council during regular meetings since March to explain their fiscal donation request for FY21-22.
Graf used a similar approach May 6 in submitting a park use request to host the Floyd-Americana Arts and Music Festival without town funding Sept. 19. He was seeking “preliminary approval” for the event, meaning that some details including the bands to perform and artisanal vendors aren’t yet decided. Graf estimated about 150 guests for the festival on the park use application.
The lack of information provided May 6 resulted in Whitaker abstaining from the vote.
The other council members approved the event to be held from noon until 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 on the contingency that Graf provides a list of vendors and bands to Town Manager Kayla Cox by Aug. 5, according to Councilman Bruce Turner, who made the official motion.
Graf posted a community forum the day following the meeting to reach out to prospective artisans who would be interested in renting booths at the festival for $25. As of May 10, Graf said he had received about 13 applications for vendors, estimating that the space could fit about 20 in total.
The festival in 2019 was hosted in collaboration with the Floyd Center for the Arts as a project by then-Executive Director Jeff Liverman and Graf, who said last week the Center isn’t involved in the 2021 festival because he doesn’t have a personal connection to the center’s new executive director, Becky Lattuca.
Graf noted to the council, he’d like to see the Floyd-Americana Arts and Music Festival become a town wide, weekend-long festival, similar to FloydFest with four or five stages of music. Last week he added that he understands the “council members being responsible” with taxpayers' money and letting the festival “float on its own” before investing.
Community members and artisans interested in sponsoring a booth or selling goods at the festival should contact Graf at alanstuartgraf@gmail.com.