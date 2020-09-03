My First Job: Chris Bond

We’re hearing from local folks about their very first paid gigs and how their careers developed.
This week, Town Councilman and Chief Financial Officer at Citizens Chris Bond discusses how opportunities given to him at a young age helped him realize his affinity for business. He provided these answers via email.
First things first: What was your very first paying job? What did you like about it? What did you learn from it?
My first paying job was working as a bag boy and grocery stocker for Shirley Moran at the Willis Village Mart. When I started working there in 10th grade, it was actually called Moran’s Meat and Grocery. A few years later, the store was moved into its current location and the old store was torn down. Like most of our first experiences with work, I learned the commitment and responsibility that comes from earning a paycheck and working for someone. After working there for a couple years, I moved into a cashier position. What I liked most about the job was all the people I got to meet and interact with over the seven years I worked there. From co-workers to customers, I met a lot of good people that I still enjoy seeing out and about today. Shirley was a great boss and was really good about working with me with regards to my schedule when I was playing sports in high school and working part-time during my college years.
What are you doing now?
I am the Chief Financial Officer at Citizens Telephone. I have been with Citizens for 22 years. My typical day-to-day varies a lot depending on the time of month or year. It’s been really cool seeing this company grow over the last two decades. When I was hired, dial-up internet was a thing—we were just starting to dabble in DSL and I believe we had around 36 or 37 employees. Now, we have a regional fiber network, we are deploying fiber-to-the home county-wide, and we are up to 66 employees. We stay busy trying to keep pace with or stay ahead of what’s going on in the telecommunications industry. There are certainly no boring days here and the work days fly by.
How did you get to where you are? Do you see any connection between your first job and your current job?
I took an accounting class during my junior year of high school. At that time, I had no idea what I wanted as far as a career path. I won’t say that I necessarily liked accounting at first, but it was something that just sort of clicked with me. I took a couple other business-type classes in high school as well.
I started out as an accounting major at Radford University, but at the start of my sophomore year, I made a switch to history. I decided I wanted to become a teacher and coach high school sports. I coached some AAU basketball and really enjoyed that. However, by the end of my sophomore year, I was back to accounting.
Upon graduating, I worked for two years in Roanoke for Spencer and Hager, PC before taking an entry-level accounting position at Citizens. One tax season in public accounting was about all I could handle.
As it turns out, even though I did not go the route of a teacher/coach, I did get the opportunity to coach the boys’ middle school basketball team for five years along with my buddy Allen Thompson and just recently resigned from that position. With two accountants coaching, it was safe to say that we probably overanalyzed just about everything.
There is definitely a connection between my first job and current field of work. Once I settled on an accounting major, Shirley started letting me do more office work at the Willis Village Mart: processing deposits, monthly bank reconciliations, making some journal entries—that type of stuff. Getting to see what accounting work was like on a day-to-day basis helped make the decision clear for me and solidified my career path. I appreciate that opportunity she gave me.
What advice would you give to someone looking to break into a field similar to yours?
My advice for someone looking to get into accounting, or any job for that matter, is to make sure you enjoy what you are doing. I had the luxury of working in the field before fully committing myself to that career.
Also, I’d encourage folks to realize that it is never too late to switch gears and go a totally different direction. It sounds cliché, but don’t spend 40 hours/week doing something that doesn’t bring you happiness.
What’s your favorite thing about working in the New River Valley?
It’s funny; when I was in college, I saw myself moving away from Floyd and the New River Valley. When I graduated, all but one of the jobs I applied for were in Charlotte, NC. Interestingly enough, the job I got was the only one not in Charlotte. As I grew older, got married and started a family, I quickly realized that there is no better place to live and work than right here in Floyd. There are pros and cons of living in a small town, but the good far outweighs the bad. This community can really come together for one another when facing adversity or when someone needs help. We have quite a mix of folks living and working here, and Floyd is such a unique place. I’m grateful to call it home.
