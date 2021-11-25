Giving for the holidays; Floyd sets new record for shoeboxes

Opportunities to give back to the Floyd community or help those in need this holiday season are plentiful, with several donation drives and low-cost gift-buying options from now to the end of the year.
For Thanksgiving this week, Faith Baptist Church Fellowship will host a community dinner in Check from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, at 5956 Floyd Highway N. in Check. Community members are invited to eat in or carry out, according to a flyer from the church.
A new record number of Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes was collected this year by the Floyd Baptist Church with a total of 1,226 assembled throughout the county.
Operation Christmas Child is an annual initiative from Samaritan’s Purse, a world-wide Christian-based relief agency, which distributes the boxes of gifts to children around the world for Christmas.
Last year, Floyd County packed 1,117 shoeboxes.
A team of about 20 volunteers worked Nov. 15-19 to prepare for loading the truck the morning of Nov. 22, including 15-year local Drop-off Coordinator Judy Britt, who said she is “abundantly blessed” to be a part of the ministry.
Other ongoing donation drives include Toys for Tots and the Veterans Affairs hospital in Salem inside the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd.
Donations for veterans can be made through the end of November, and toiletries are needed, including toothpaste, body lotion, shaving cream, body wash, shampoo, denture adhesive and deodorant, as well as sweatpants and sweatshirts.
Toys for Tots donations, which are also being collected at Floyd’s Dollar General and Family Dollar locations, as well as the library, can be made before Dec. 23.
New River Valley’s Local Coordinator Harold Ross noted at the beginning of November he can also accept cash donations to purchase toys, and all donations in Floyd County will benefit Floyd County families.
All of the angels on the library’s Christmas for Children’s Angel Tree have been claimed, but the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library is accepting donations of children's books until Nov. 29 to be gifted next month.
Keep up with the library online at www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary.
Other CFC Angel Trees in Floyd were placed throughout the county, and will be up until Nov. 29, when gifts must be handed over to CFC. Make a donation online to support CFC’s mission, and learn more, at www.christmasforchildrenfloyd.com.
Donations of new or gently used items can also be made to The Perfect Gift Shop, which provides a space for low-cost shopping for children and adults with disabilities, until Dec. 8, with the store set to open Dec. 10.
Through the end of November, donations can be made at The Perfect Gift Shop’s storage space at the back of 613 E. Main St. between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Donations made Dec. 1-8 should be dropped off at the Floyd Baptist Church Annex Building, 509 E. Main St. in Floyd.
Visit www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720 for more information and updates.
The Floyd County Department of Social Services decorated its annual Silver Bells tree to benefit local senior citizens at the end of October in the PharmHouse Pharmacy.
Items purchased from a silver bell’s wishlist should be returned to DSS by Friday, Dec. 3. Cash donations can be accepted to meet additional needs in the community.
With questions, or to learn more, call Floyd County DSS at (540) 745-9316.
Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday that follows Thanksgiving, falls this year on Nov. 30, giving community members the opportunity to express their gratitude for the work of nonprofits that work tirelessly to improve the life of residents and visitors alike.
A variety of nonprofits are registered to participate in 2021, including Springhouse Community School, Floyd Center for the Arts, Blue Mountain School, InStill Mindfulness, the June Bug Center, Floyd County Humane Society, the Old Church Gallery, Partnership for Floyd, Eagles Nest Regeneration, SustainFloyd and more.
Visit www.givingtuesday.mightycause.com and search by location or specific nonprofit to donate directly to Floyd organizations. Donations are now being accepted.