Giving for the holidays; Floyd sets new record for shoeboxes

Donations for veterans can be made through the end of November, and toiletries are needed, including toothpaste, body lotion, shaving cream, body wash, shampoo, denture adhesive and deodorant, as well as sweatpants and sweatshirts.

Toys for Tots donations, which are also being collected at Floyd’s Dollar General and Family Dollar locations, as well as the library, can be made before Dec. 23.

New River Valley’s Local Coordinator Harold Ross noted at the beginning of November he can also accept cash donations to purchase toys, and all donations in Floyd County will benefit Floyd County families.

All of the angels on the library’s Christmas for Children’s Angel Tree have been claimed, but the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library is accepting donations of children's books until Nov. 29 to be gifted next month.

Keep up with the library online at www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary.

Other CFC Angel Trees in Floyd were placed throughout the county, and will be up until Nov. 29, when gifts must be handed over to CFC. Make a donation online to support CFC’s mission, and learn more, at www.christmasforchildrenfloyd.com.