High-speed chase leads to three arrests
  • Updated
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon that three arrests were made last night following a vehicle pursuit that started on Route 8 and travelled through town, according to social media reports at the time of the incident.

A Floyd driver, Dalton G. Franklin, 22, and two passengers, James D. Franklin, 51, and Soulasinh Phetsamone, 51, were taken into custody March 4 around Long Level Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Dalton was charged with a misdemeanor, reckless driving, and two felonies, eluding police and attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. The New River Valley Regional Jail adds that the reckless driving charge was for driving faster than 80 miles per hour.

James and Phetsamone were each charged with maliciously throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle. Phetsamone was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, FCSO said.

All three are being held at NRV Regional Jail without bond.

