Next step in town renovations approved

Following last month’s approval of a Town Hall renovation plan, Floyd Town Council approved a document Sept. 16, permitting Thompson & Litton to provide an official project timeline and agreeing to pay the company about $95,600 for its services.

With a price tag that has only grown since discussions of renovations to W. Skip Bishop Town Hall and the Town Offices building started nearly two years ago, Vice Mayor Mike Patton reminded fellow council members Sept. 16, “the longer we wait, the more expensive it’ll be.”

Barry Collier of T&L told Council last month construction and material costs increased by 30-50% from April to August, a period during which renovation discussions were paused while town officials awaited federal guidance on the use of COVID-19 relief funds.

Council approved a renovation layout Aug. 19 during the same meeting as Collier’s presentation, which allowed T&L to draft a “scope of work” that details the project, notable improvements and includes the cost of T&L’s services for obtaining necessary construction and design documents.

The scope of work is not a commitment to some of the finer details of the project, such as aesthetics, Town Clerk Katie Holfield noted to Council, but a commitment to paying about $95,600 for T&L’s services.