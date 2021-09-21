Next step in town renovations approved

Following last month’s approval of a Town Hall renovation plan, Floyd Town Council approved a document Sept. 16, permitting Thompson & Litton to provide an official project timeline and agreeing to pay the company about $95,600 for its services.
With a price tag that has only grown since discussions of renovations to W. Skip Bishop Town Hall and the Town Offices building started nearly two years ago, Vice Mayor Mike Patton reminded fellow council members Sept. 16, “the longer we wait, the more expensive it’ll be.”
Barry Collier of T&L told Council last month construction and material costs increased by 30-50% from April to August, a period during which renovation discussions were paused while town officials awaited federal guidance on the use of COVID-19 relief funds.
Council approved a renovation layout Aug. 19 during the same meeting as Collier’s presentation, which allowed T&L to draft a “scope of work” that details the project, notable improvements and includes the cost of T&L’s services for obtaining necessary construction and design documents.
The scope of work is not a commitment to some of the finer details of the project, such as aesthetics, Town Clerk Katie Holfield noted to Council, but a commitment to paying about $95,600 for T&L’s services.
Notable improvements of the upcoming Town Hall renovations include adding a paved ramp for ADA-accessibility from the back parking lot to two new entrances: one at the back of W. Skip Bishop Town Hall and one to a vestibule that will be added to connect Town Hall and the Town Offices building. The vestibule will serve as an entrance to both buildings.
The current front entrance of Town Hall will be completely removed, and a railing will be added around the level walkway leading to the main entrance to the Town Offices space and the vestibule.
A lobby will be located at the back of Town Hall, along with the addition of two bathrooms.
The final price of the project was not included in the scope of work Sept. 16, but the price of the approved renovation layout in August was $448,000.
Combined with the architectural and engineering services of T&L, the renovation could total about $544,000.