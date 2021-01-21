Mohawk Industries to expand in Carroll County

Governor Ralph Northam announced Jan. 14 that Mohawk Industries Inc., the leading global manufacturer of residential and commercial flooring products, will invest $22.5 million to expand its operation in Carroll County. According to the governor’s office, the company will add 19,000 square feet to its facility at 351 Floyd Pike in Hillsville and install new extrusion and loom equipment to increase production speed. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, which will retain 75 existing jobs and create 35 new jobs.

“We are proud that a global industry leader like Mohawk continues to expand its footprint in Virginia,” said Northam. “The advanced manufacturing industry remains the backbone of the economy in many regions across the Commonwealth, and we thank Mohawk for contributing to this important sector and creating high-quality jobs in Carroll County, especially at such a critical time in our economic recovery.”

Mohawk employs more than 900 Virginians. The company’s Hillsville facility manufactures carpet-backing from 100 percent recycled post-consumer materials, which is then used to manufacture commercial carpet at its Rockbridge County facility as well as other Mohawk carpet manufacturing locations across the Southeast.