Mohawk Industries to expand in Carroll County

Governor Ralph Northam announced Jan. 14 that Mohawk Industries Inc., the leading global manufacturer of residential and commercial flooring products, will invest $22.5 million to expand its operation in Carroll County. According to the governor’s office, the company will add 19,000 square feet to its facility at 351 Floyd Pike in Hillsville and install new extrusion and loom equipment to increase production speed. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, which will retain 75 existing jobs and create 35 new jobs.
“We are proud that a global industry leader like Mohawk continues to expand its footprint in Virginia,” said Northam. “The advanced manufacturing industry remains the backbone of the economy in many regions across the Commonwealth, and we thank Mohawk for contributing to this important sector and creating high-quality jobs in Carroll County, especially at such a critical time in our economic recovery.”
Mohawk employs more than 900 Virginians. The company’s Hillsville facility manufactures carpet-backing from 100 percent recycled post-consumer materials, which is then used to manufacture commercial carpet at its Rockbridge County facility as well as other Mohawk carpet manufacturing locations across the Southeast.
Mohawk Industries is a global flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces. The company’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Mohawk’s brands include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States.
“Mohawk operates manufacturing facilities in more than a dozen states, and we are grateful to the government teams that work with us to create good jobs and provide opportunities for our people,” said Todd Shail, senior vice president of manufacturing at Mohawk Industries. “Virginia’s state and local governments are committed to a climate where businesses can thrive, and the quality of Virginia’s workforce is a tremendous advantage to any employer.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Carroll County and Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Northam approved an $80,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Carroll County with the project. Mohawk Industries is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“Mohawk Industries is an integral part of the Carroll County community,” said Carroll County Economic Development Authority and Board of Supervisors Chairs, Larry Edwards and Tom Littrell. “We are pleased that Mohawk Industries chose Carroll County over several other locations for its expansion. This expansion provides 35 new high-paying jobs and over $20 million in new investment into our local economy. We are proud to be part of Mohawk Industries’ future.”