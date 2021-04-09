Veteran-owned company opening facility in Radford

“Oransi is very pleased to establish its first manufacturing facility in the City of Radford to develop and manufacture our best-in-class air purifiers,” said Peter Mann, CEO and founder of Oransi. “We selected the location because of the exceptional local engineering talent pool that will support our continued growth, while inspiring innovation, creativity, and collaboration. We hope to provide one of the best employee experiences in the New River Valley.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Radford and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Radford with the project.

Oransi is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.