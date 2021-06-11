Floyd community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony

FLOYD — Community members gathered on the lawn of the Floyd County Courthouse May 31 to recognize the ultimate sacrifice made by those in the U.S. Military. A welcome and introduction was provided by Mike Donnelly, who noted all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces have lost members, including the Space Force.

The Floyd County Republican Committee sponsored the wreath-laying ceremony, according to a release, which featured several songs by Jim Korb and speeches by three Floyd County residents running for political offices.

The invocation prayer was led by Kenny Poff, assistant pastor at the New Beginnings Church in Willis, who then led the audience in a rendition of “America the Beautiful” followed by a show of hands to recognize veterans in attendance, and The Pledge of Allegiance.

Korb sang “American Soldier,” followed by “The National Anthem,” which was accompanied by Susan Lackey’s first- and second-graders, as well as other songs during the event.

Marie March thanked all of our veterans, then spoke on issues facing the Commonwealth and ensuring the protection of the rights of the citizenry, according to the GOP release. March's statements were followed by the song, “Some Gave All.”