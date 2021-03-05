Discovering Floyd: Roots before branches

There has not been an uneventful week in The Floyd Press office since I began at the paper in December, but I’ve come to realize how much of a blessing that is. I’ve been presented with an extremely unique opportunity: to be the editor of a 130-year-old paper that’s moving offices.

In preparing the office for showings and now the subsequent move, I’ve explored Floyd through a number of decades. I’ve combed through thousands of old photos, and I’ve discovered a lot about the county and town, and its residents.

I’ve learned that the face-value of a place isn’t necessarily what makes it “tick.” The ticking that keeps us all going is our roots — our parents and our grandparents, the region that we grew up in and what we have passion for in life.

For example, Floyd’s Main Street is beautiful and picturesque, perfect for the cover of an Appalachian life magazine. Its art scene is extremely diverse: photography, painting, mixed media, sculpture and others, and its businesses and business owners are top-notch. Floyd residents will always meet you with a smile, and its local government is passionate about making the districts they represent better places to live.