Discovering Floyd: Roots before branches

There has not been an uneventful week in The Floyd Press office since I began at the paper in December, but I’ve come to realize how much of a blessing that is. I’ve been presented with an extremely unique opportunity: to be the editor of a 130-year-old paper that’s moving offices.
In preparing the office for showings and now the subsequent move, I’ve explored Floyd through a number of decades. I’ve combed through thousands of old photos, and I’ve discovered a lot about the county and town, and its residents.
I’ve learned that the face-value of a place isn’t necessarily what makes it “tick.” The ticking that keeps us all going is our roots — our parents and our grandparents, the region that we grew up in and what we have passion for in life.
For example, Floyd’s Main Street is beautiful and picturesque, perfect for the cover of an Appalachian life magazine. Its art scene is extremely diverse: photography, painting, mixed media, sculpture and others, and its businesses and business owners are top-notch. Floyd residents will always meet you with a smile, and its local government is passionate about making the districts they represent better places to live.
Still, Floyd County is home to generations of farmers, both plant and cattle, whose businesses were interrupted and profits slashed from commercialization the rest of us benefited from, such as the construction of Route 8 and Highway 221.
Floyd’s rich history is sourced from the very ground that we walk on and celebrate during events, such as farmers markets, annual events at individual farms and agricultural workshops hosted by the Cooperative Extension.
The county has local experts at the Floyd Historical Society and the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library that can share more details than I can about specific times and changes, but I feel blessed to understand Floyd more through the paper’s archival material.
Each day, I’m becoming more immersed in Floyd and Floyd County’s operations. During the first part of February, I jumped into covering local government meetings, including the school board and town council, in Floyd for the first time. If not for this immersion and the tips I get from community members, I wouldn’t be able to write the stories that I track down for the paper weekly.
During the month of March, my goal is to launch a new version of Floyd’s “Weekly Planner” and contact a number of dairy farmers within the county to report on how the pandemic has impacted them. I’m also researching the best way to feature high school seniors this year in The Floyd Press to celebrate their accomplishments.
The coming week in Floyd will hold a number of announcements, including a graduation date for high school seniors and town council action on Small Town Summer 2021, and The Floyd Press will cover all of them.