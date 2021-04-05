Indian Valley, Courthouse supervisor Republican primaries announced

Anyone may attend these mass meetings, but only registered voters from the Courthouse and Indian Valley districts may vote.

Individuals interested in running for either of the above Board of Supervisors seats may do so by filing a letter of intent either by mail or in person along with a signed and notarized Candidate Oath and paying a filing fee of $200 by check from the Candidate’s Campaign account, payable to the Floyd County Republican Committee, delivered to Cline Hall, 2028 Coles Knob Rd. NE, Check, VA 24072, or his designee, not before April 19 at noon nor later than 5 p.m. April 30. Postmark will not govern.

If only one candidate applies, that person shall be deemed the nominee and the respective mass meeting shall be cancelled. Hall can be reached at (540) 651-5252, or by email at cline.hall45@gmail.com.

An additional, mass meeting will be held at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on April 19 at 6 p.m., to select Delegates to the RPV State Convention. Those interested in becoming Floyd County GOP Delegates to the Convention at the Salem Civic Center on May 8, may go to the RPV website and print a Filing form.

This form must be returned to Cline Hall, 2028 Coles Knob Rd. NE, Check, VA 24072, or his designee, by April 19 at 6 p.m. to be considered.

The next regular meeting of the Floyd Republican Committee will be held to select State Convention Delegates at 7 p.m. on April 19, at the library.