Indian Valley, Courthouse supervisor Republican primaries announced

At a meeting on Monday night, March 15, the Floyd Republican Committee unanimously sustained Cline S. Hall, chairman of the Floyd Republican Committee; David Whitaker as First Vice Chairman; and Bob Smith as secretary to fill the remaining terms of those offices.
Hall said that the Committee is preparing for the Republican Firehouse Primary to choose a candidate for the 7th District Seat in the Virginia House of Delegates now held by Nick Rush (R). Rush announced in March that he will not be seeking re-election after nearly a decade in office.
This Firehouse Primary will be held to nominate a candidate for the November election and will be occur at the Jessie Peterman Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd, on April 24, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.
Hall also announced two simultaneous mass meetings to be held on Saturday, May 15 to choose Republican nominees for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors. Voting for the Republican candidate for the Indian Valley District seat, currently held by Justin Coleman, will be held at the Indian Valley Elementary School, 4130 Indian Valley Rd. in Radford on May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A second mass meeting will be held on that same date at the Jessie Peterman Library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to choose a Republican candidate for the Courthouse District Supervisor seat now held by Independent Jerry Booth.
Anyone may attend these mass meetings, but only registered voters from the Courthouse and Indian Valley districts may vote.
Individuals interested in running for either of the above Board of Supervisors seats may do so by filing a letter of intent either by mail or in person along with a signed and notarized Candidate Oath and paying a filing fee of $200 by check from the Candidate’s Campaign account, payable to the Floyd County Republican Committee, delivered to Cline Hall, 2028 Coles Knob Rd. NE, Check, VA 24072, or his designee, not before April 19 at noon nor later than 5 p.m. April 30. Postmark will not govern.
If only one candidate applies, that person shall be deemed the nominee and the respective mass meeting shall be cancelled. Hall can be reached at (540) 651-5252, or by email at cline.hall45@gmail.com.
An additional, mass meeting will be held at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on April 19 at 6 p.m., to select Delegates to the RPV State Convention. Those interested in becoming Floyd County GOP Delegates to the Convention at the Salem Civic Center on May 8, may go to the RPV website and print a Filing form.
This form must be returned to Cline Hall, 2028 Coles Knob Rd. NE, Check, VA 24072, or his designee, by April 19 at 6 p.m. to be considered.
The next regular meeting of the Floyd Republican Committee will be held to select State Convention Delegates at 7 p.m. on April 19, at the library.