Harvest Moon garden renovation

Spring is the season for raking, weeding, clipping, digging and planting, and there’s been a lot of that going on at the Harvest Moon Food Store front entrance.

“It’s getting a facelift,” said Allison Bowden, one of the co-owners of Juneberry Gardens, a Blacksburg-based landscaping company that does consultations, garden design, installation and maintenance.

Bowden, a Floyd resident who grew up in Floyd and Blacksburg, was one of a crew of six working on the Harvest Moon’s perennial garden renovation. The garden was originally designed by Pam Cadmus when the store moved in 2005 from downtown (where Country Sales is now located) into its new larger building, which also currently houses The Parkway Grille restaurant.

Bowden explained that Cadmus, who heads up Specialty Garden Design, passed the job onto Juneberry because Cadmus is only doing consulting and design now, although she was on site to help out.

“We’re working together to share her vision. We’re adding and not taking too much away, but some things have timed out and have become weed-ridden,” Bowden said.