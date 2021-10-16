Floyd’s local firewood list available

The Floyd Visitor Center has released an updated firewood list for 2021-2022 with a number of businesses and community members equipped to keep homes warm this winter. The list is an annual collaboration between the Floyd Chamber of Commerce and Floyd Tourism.

The list will be updated throughout the cold months to provide as many resources as possible while supply and demand fluctuates. A number of prices, types and amounts is available

Find the list online at https://floydchamber.org/resources-for-residents, under “Holiday/Winter Lists.” It includes pricing for cords, as well as different types/cuts of wood.

Confirmed sources for firewood as of Oct. 1 include the following: