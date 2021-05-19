Golf Coach Davis named Coach of the Year; state champs selected for additional teams

The Floyd County High School golf team continues to pile up honors after having a special season. The Buffaloes compiled a 47-1 record and won the Class 2 state championship.

It was the team's sixth state championship, the first since 2007.

Dirk Davis was named Coach of the Year by the Roanoke Valley Gold Hall of Fame Junior Team. One of his players, McKenzie Weddle was selected for the Junior Team.

Other selections include:

Blacksburg: David Zhang, Davis Young, Abby Hunter

Lord Botetourt: Ashton Harper, Samir Davidoff, Kaitlyn Marshall

Hidden Valley: Harrison Withers, Slade Aliff

Salem: Missy Johnson

Patrick Henry: Caroline Gilreath

Harper and Davidoff are co-Players of the Year. Harper was girls Player of the Year.

Three Buffaloes were named first team All-District: Ryne Bond, Weddle and Mitchell Thompson. Second team all-District selections were Tanyan Sutphin and Hunter Gallimore.

Picked for the all-Region C team were Sutphin and Weddle.

Weddle and Thompson were also named to the all-State team.

The Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame will host a banquet for the honorees in November.