A day of poetry and family fun on the water

The Little River Poetry Festival is about to kick off its sixth year from June 4-6, under the big poetry tent at On the Water Outfitters at 2053 Thunderstruck Road. Along with featured readers from all over Virginia and some from out of state, there will be writing workshops, open mics, gentle yoga, live music and poetry-writing nature excursions, including an optional kayak trip down the Little River.

A special feature on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. will be an encore performance of “Courage to Speak,” a dramatic poetry ensemble curated by festival co-founder Jack Callan and first performed in Norfolk. It features five poets reading in turn with each poet’s voice adding the whole of the performance. Readings are accompanied by music provided by poet/musicians Brian Magill of Yorktown and Jim Best of Meadows of Dan.

This year festival founders Callan and Judith Stevens are hosting a Floyd Family Day on Sunday, inviting Floyd Countians to attend free of charge to enjoy poetry, live music and storytelling. The Floyd Poetry and Music Sunday will begin at 10 a.m. with the poetic duo of Floyd poets, Katherine Chantal and Colleen Redman, reading back-and-forth from their recent works.