Perfect Gift Shop hosts fundraiser this weekend, announces 2021 dates

FLOYD — The Perfect Gift Shop and its volunteers will host its Mega Yard Sale fundraiser this weekend at the Moose Lodge to benefit its annual store, which provides a holiday shopping experience for children aged 6-15 and adults with diabilities.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Friday through Sunday (Aug. 27-29), community members can purchase small household appliances, jewelry, antiques, picture frames, tablecloths, pottery, tools and other items to benefit the nonprofit, which opens its shop each December to spread Christmas cheer.

The Mega Sale will be open until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Aug. 27-28), and until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The Perfect Gift Shop was created to provide the “joy of giving” to children and developmentally disabled adults who might otherwise not be able to give gifts for various reasons. At The Perfect Gift Shop, “customers” are empowered with the special joy that comes when thinking of others, selecting, and then wrapping gifts to give their family and friends.

Since 2017 children and developmentally disabled adults in Floyd have been provided a free $25 Gift Certificate to be used in the Shop. Gift Certificates are sent in the mail and distributed by local organizations, such as Plenty!, local churches, schools and at the Perfect Gift Shop.