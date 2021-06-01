Early voting ends June 5, Democratic primary next week

FLOYD — The statewide Democratic Primary will take place June 8 at regular polling places throughout the county, and early voting is available at the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse until Wednesday, June 5.

Voters in the primary will elect the Democratic candidate running governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the 7th Legislative District House of Delegates seat, which includes all of Floyd County.

Floyd resident Tara Orlando and Christiansburg resident Derek Kitts are vying for the 7th District seat, which also includes parts of Pulaski and Montgomery counties. Republican Nick Rush has represented the district for nearly a decade.

In a Firehouse Primary April 24, Floyd’s Marie March was elected to be the Republican candidate for the seat, netting more votes than Christiansburg’s Sherri Blevins or Riner’s Lowell Bowman.

Either Orlando or Kitts will face off with March for the seat in the November election. Orlando is the founder of Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, and Kitts is a retired member of the U.S. Army. Their campaign websites can be found online, respectively, at www.facebook.com/TaraOrlandoforDelegate and www.facebook.com/Kitts4Delegate.

With questions about the upcoming primary, call the Floyd County Registrar’s Office at (540) 745-9350, or visit www.vademocrats.org.