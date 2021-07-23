Chantilly Farm changes ownership

FLOYD — Chantilly Farm & Campground, a long-time Floyd County destination, is under new ownership, purchased by a national owner of campgrounds in mid-June.

The 200-acre venue will continue to welcome campers and day visitors from around the world, according to a statement released July 22. While the rolling hills and abundant woodlands have created an aesthetic appeal that impresses those who visit, success can be attributed to the venue’s staff that has worked tirelessly during the years.

Owners David Larsen and Gaynell Larsen, Operations Manager Dee Wallace and Productions Manager/Marketing Director Jason Gallimore have all worked on the project since "day one."

They extend gratitude to the staff, community partners and volunteers who have made it a truly special place, including Ed Mabery and Eleno Gutierrez who “have kept the grounds looking spectacular for so many years.”

Founded in 2011 by Floyd developers known as LCF Group, Chantilly Farm has hosted a variety of events and gatherings and has served as a premier hiking/biking/outdoor recreation destination for the region, including Floyd Auto Fair this past weekend.