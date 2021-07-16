Partnership benefits homeowners during pandemic

FLOYD — As Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing’s Volunteer Repairs program came to a “screeching halt” at the beginning of the pandemic, the nonprofit was happy to accept the help of Habitat NRV construction crews to complete projects on its roster.

Co-founder of the nonprofit, Susan Icove said in April FISH volunteers were not allowed in clients’ homes because of the pandemic, but Habitat NRV construction crews, which are employed by the parent organization, were between projects and happy to help.

Crews tackled the “roster full” of clients needing assistance with home repairs, completing six repair jobs to help Floyd homeowners by April, Icove said, “with more in the works.”

Many repairs completed by FISH volunteers include fixing roofs, repairing rotting floors and assessing structural issues. During three years of service to county residents (2017-2019), the nonprofit completed 30 repairs, including one roof replacement.

Outreach and Development Manager for Habitat NRV Kim Snider said this week FISH’s operation model is one that’s been used to start similar volunteer repair programs in Pulaski and Giles counties, as well as others.