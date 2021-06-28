Guests artists at New Leaf Gallery

FLOYD — A New Leaf Gallery will honor guest artists Alexandra Leonetti and Zach Blevins-Goad during its First Friday Reception from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 6. Exhibits by Leonetti and Blevins-Goad will be on display in the gallery, located in The Station on Locust Street, throughout July and August.

Virginia-based painter Leonetti mainly focuses on classical realism portraiture and still lifes. She graduated with a degree in Visual Arts Education from SUNY New Paltz before going on to teach elementary art for several years in Florida.

Deciding to put her own artwork first, Leonetti spent two years studying and then teaching classical painting in Florence, Italy. Currently, she is working on getting her master’s degree at Radford University.

Sculpture artist Zach Blevins-Goad creates sculptures with nature is his focus, having grown up in small-town Appalachia surrounded by woods. As a child, he would climb trees and imagine them as sentient beings standing tall and graceful holding him up.