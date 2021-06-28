Guests artists at New Leaf Gallery

FLOYD — A New Leaf Gallery will honor guest artists Alexandra Leonetti and Zach Blevins-Goad during its First Friday Reception from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 6. Exhibits by Leonetti and Blevins-Goad will be on display in the gallery, located in The Station on Locust Street, throughout July and August.
Virginia-based painter Leonetti mainly focuses on classical realism portraiture and still lifes. She graduated with a degree in Visual Arts Education from SUNY New Paltz before going on to teach elementary art for several years in Florida.
Deciding to put her own artwork first, Leonetti spent two years studying and then teaching classical painting in Florence, Italy. Currently, she is working on getting her master’s degree at Radford University.
Sculpture artist Zach Blevins-Goad creates sculptures with nature is his focus, having grown up in small-town Appalachia surrounded by woods. As a child, he would climb trees and imagine them as sentient beings standing tall and graceful holding him up.
From these experiences, Blevins-Goad creates sculptures to combine nature and humanoid characteristics. Though his pieces look like they are natural and living, they are derived from steel wire, aluminum foil, tape, glue and paint. Blevins-Goad has been working on his craft for 17 years and is currently working on his bachelor’s degree at Radford University.
A New Leaf Gallery proudly offers fine art originals and prints in all media, photography, sterling silver jewelry, note cards, pottery, books by local authors and gifts. It is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
More information about the gallery is online at https://anewleaf-gallery.com.