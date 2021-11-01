Springhouse students examine death in original adaptation

PILOT — Springhouse Community School ninth and 10th grade learners will perform a theatrical adaptation of the Soldier Jack story titled “The Man Who Put Death in a Sack” to discuss death and what consequences follow on Saturday, Nov. 6.

In the students’ main course this trimester, they are exploring why mainstream culture avoids death and what consequences follow, according to a Springhouse release on Oct. 26.

From this course, teen learners have created a theatrical adaptation of the Appalachian Folk Tale “Soldier Jack” and are hosting a special outdoor performance of “The Man Who Put Death in a Sack” with alternate endings written by the students.

Sarah Merfeld, Ecological Design Lead and co-facilitator of the course said, “It's been really meaningful for me to facilitate a class on death. I've learned a lot through our exploration and I am excited to share our experience with the larger Floyd community through the upcoming class production.”