Guilty pleas accepted in Floyd Court

A 58-year-old violent sexual offender who was convicted in 1996 admitted Tuesday in Floyd County Circuit Court that he had failed to register with the Virginia Sexual Offenders Database, concluding a case that started near the beginning of 2020.

James Thomas Cromer Jr. was convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a minor under age 13 in Giles County Court in 1996, and failed to register with the state in December of 2019 before COVID-19 slowed court proceedings.

He was indicted by a county grand jury in April 2021, then failed to appear in June of this year, but entered a guilty plea Tuesday, Aug. 24, and apologized to Judge Mike Fleenor for the delay.

Cromer Jr. was charged with felony failure to register, and Judge Fleenor gave him a one-year suspended sentence with a year’s probation and a warning. Violent sexual offenders are required to register for life on the public database that can be viewed by anyone.

In another hearing Tuesday, Dennis Glenn Royer II of Forest, arrested in both Patrick and Floyd counties on drug charges during the 2018 FloydFest, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to possession of the drugs found in a search of his vehicle and trailer that was parked in a lot in Floyd County.