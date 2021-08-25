Guilty pleas accepted in Floyd Court

A 58-year-old violent sexual offender who was convicted in 1996 admitted Tuesday in Floyd County Circuit Court that he had failed to register with the Virginia Sexual Offenders Database, concluding a case that started near the beginning of 2020.
James Thomas Cromer Jr. was convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a minor under age 13 in Giles County Court in 1996, and failed to register with the state in December of 2019 before COVID-19 slowed court proceedings.
He was indicted by a county grand jury in April 2021, then failed to appear in June of this year, but entered a guilty plea Tuesday, Aug. 24, and apologized to Judge Mike Fleenor for the delay.
Cromer Jr. was charged with felony failure to register, and Judge Fleenor gave him a one-year suspended sentence with a year’s probation and a warning. Violent sexual offenders are required to register for life on the public database that can be viewed by anyone.
In another hearing Tuesday, Dennis Glenn Royer II of Forest, arrested in both Patrick and Floyd counties on drug charges during the 2018 FloydFest, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to possession of the drugs found in a search of his vehicle and trailer that was parked in a lot in Floyd County.
Royer II was arrested for selling drug-laced mushrooms at the FloydFest by undercover Patrick County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the search of his car in Floyd County brought motions to exclude the evidence but was denied by Fleenor.
Defense attorney Jonathan Rogers asked for a pre-sentencing report, which was granted.
In other cases, Tuesday:
- The judge gave Hailey Alina Ballinger of Willis a suspended sentence of three years, with two years of probation for possession of schedule II drugs and ordered her to complete a drug treatment program;
- Michael Wayne Sumler of Radford entered a guilty plea on a charge of possession of a schedule II drug, but the judge granted a deferred disposition for a year. If he doesn’t get into trouble between now and Aug. 30, 2022, the charge could be dismissed or dropped to a misdemeanor;
- In a video plea deal from the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, Brandon Layton Carter of Pulaski accepted a plea deal that reduced a charge of malicious wounding in a domestic fight last year to felony unlawful wounding and received a one-year suspended sentence;
- Multiple drug and false identity charges against Phillip Matthew Crump of Radford were continued after the Commonwealth Attorney’s office is working to sort out the use of fake IDs, lying to law enforcement and other details;
- Several cases were continued Tuesday in a day when drug court ran overtime.