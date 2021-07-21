Ethan's Journey leads home

Ethan Miller, a rising senior at Floyd County High School and junior volunteer firefighter with Floyd Station No. 1, returned to Floyd County last week after being hospitalized for more than a month, following a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at the end of May.
Ethan, 17, was the only person involved in the crash that occurred the night of May 30 and was airlifted to Roanoke, his mother, Tracey, told the community in an update June 1.
These updates quickly evolved into a Facebook page titled “Ethan’s Journey,” which gained more than 1,000 followers on Facebook as of mid-July. Posts, made and shared by both Tracey and Ethan’s dad, Nathan, varied day-to-day, but consistently received waves of love and support from the community.
Ethan’s “long list of injuries” included a fractured skull and vertebrae, broken collar bone, shoulder, ribs, and femur, as well as a collapsed lung and ruptured spleen, which was removed in an emergency surgery May 31, his brother, Devon Lunsford, said in a community update June 1.
Prayers of healing flooded in from community members on Facebook, and individually, and every subsequent post for “Ethan’s Journey” was met with seemingly unceasing love, support, prayer and praising God for His miracles.
Ethan spent a total of about 10 days on a ventilator in Roanoke, being extubated June 4 and re-intubated June 9 to allow his lungs to heal from the trauma, pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. While re-intubated, Ethan underwent a number of scans to identify the extent of his injuries, including X-rays, CTs and MRIs, and care providers formulated a care plan.
Ethan was communicating with his family and doctors with his hands, his mother said, before coming off the ventilator completely on June 14.
With consistent physical therapy, respiratory therapy and other treatments designed to aid the healing of Ethan’s injuries, he has been steadily progressing, but not without the occasional bump in the road.
Tracey said, shortly after coming off the vent, the pain and swelling in Ethan’s left leg increased, and he experienced fevers of unknown origin.
After more testing, health care providers discovered a blood clot in his left leg, which was treated with blood thinners, and said the fevers were a part of a healing process called “neuro-storming,” which is common after head trauma and can last up to six weeks following an incident.
Symptoms like these, combined with side effects of the medication and limited mobility, had Ethan “feeling crappy” for a few days in mid-June, and additional procedures were necessary to rule out infections, Tracey said, but he soon started achieving milestones that allowed him to be home just more than a month later.
“The doctors never gave up trying to find solutions to all the difficulties Ethan presented them with,” she said. “Even the pharmacist who came on rounds never stopped thinking “outside the box” when Ethan’s case didn’t present as a textbook case.” Drugs that should have worked didn’t, drugs that did work took ridiculous amounts and so on.”
Upon medical discharge and their arrival in Floyd the afternoon of July 12, the Millers were greeted in the center of town, where family, friends, teachers, coaches, Sheriff’s Deputies, fellow firefighters, church members and others who have been moved by Ethan’s story greeted them with signs and shirts reading “Ethan Strong.”
Throughout their journey, the Millers leaned on their faith in God and His grace to heal Ethan, thanking Him for the Floyd first responders, health care providers and community support they’ve received, which included their church family “keeping them fed.”
“There are no words for the love we have felt through this traumatic time,” Tracey said in a post July 12. “Thank you to each and every prayer warrior. To God be the Glory for the life we have.”
The Floyd community brought awareness and more supporters to Ethan’s Journey in a number of ways, including a community yard sale at Floyd Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday, July 17, which Ethan was able to attend.
Floyd coach Tray Baker took Ethan’s #56 Buffaloes football jersey to Roanoke Rampage’s June 26 game in Roanoke, played by first responders in the region. Topeco Church made treats to sell at the Floyd Fourth of July Celebration at the high school for medical expenses. And, one of Ethan’s former teachers brought him a prayer shawl/blanket from a congregation in North Carolina, along with several other acts of community support the Millers have received.
Last week, the 17-year-old said the crowd that greeted him “really put into perspective how many people I had there for me through the whole hospital stay. Even if I didn’t see them in person, there were many working behind the scenes to make this all a little easier for my family and me.”
Ethan said family and friends, including those that welcomed his family back to Floyd, made him feel overwhelmingly positively loved and “reassured that everything, although it’ll take time, will be okay.”
For now, Ethan said, he’s focused on getting back on his feet and “just having a good senior year, even if there are going to be some setbacks along the way.” Another one of his goals is to work toward sharing his testimony — “because without God I don’t think I’d be here today,” he added.
Tracey said this week the love and support exuded by the community as a whole, and especially by the Millers’ church and fire department family, is just one humbling aspect of small town life that she and Nathan were so drawn to.
Now, she said, their children are “becoming part of this community in their own way,” such as through the fire department and football team, in Ethan’s case, which reminds them “small town life has connected us in many ways to various groups of caring, giving people” only found in places like Floyd.
“The saying that it takes a village to raise children is true,” Tracey said. “This village is what got us through this tragedy. The overwhelming love Ethan has been shown is more visible than the overwhelming love our other children have been shown as well. Friends took our younger children in and cared for and loved them through this tragedy when we could not, so that we didn’t have to leave Ethan’s side; our eldest son worked to create the page that kept everyone involved and up to date and helped make plans for what our immediate future held."
“We could not have survived this ordeal without our faith, and the prayers lifted up in our son’s name,” she added. “Please don’t mistake this wonderful life that we have for anything other than a complete blessing from God. Nothing else matters in our story but the work we do in God’s name, and the prayers and miracles performed during Ethan’s Journey.”
Find more details from Ethan’s Journey and follow along at www.facebook.com/PrayingForEthan.
There will be a spaghetti dinner to help alleviate the cost of medical expenses from 4-7 p.m. at Topeco Church of the Brethren, located at 3460 Floyd Highway S. in Floyd. Plates, including spaghetti, salad, drink and dessert, will be sold for $8 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and younger.