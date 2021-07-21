Ethan's Journey leads home

Last week, the 17-year-old said the crowd that greeted him “really put into perspective how many people I had there for me through the whole hospital stay. Even if I didn’t see them in person, there were many working behind the scenes to make this all a little easier for my family and me.”

Ethan said family and friends, including those that welcomed his family back to Floyd, made him feel overwhelmingly positively loved and “reassured that everything, although it’ll take time, will be okay.”

For now, Ethan said, he’s focused on getting back on his feet and “just having a good senior year, even if there are going to be some setbacks along the way.” Another one of his goals is to work toward sharing his testimony — “because without God I don’t think I’d be here today,” he added.

Tracey said this week the love and support exuded by the community as a whole, and especially by the Millers’ church and fire department family, is just one humbling aspect of small town life that she and Nathan were so drawn to.