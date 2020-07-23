The Floyd County High School athletic facilities have been named for the coaches who put them on the map. At a recent meeting, the Floyd County School Board voted to name the football field in honor of coach Winfred Beale and the basketball court for coach Alan Cantrell.
The school board approved a resolution after receiving a petition with more than 250 names. Town of Floyd Mayor Will Griffin was one of the petitioners.
Griffin has ties to both coaches. "I ran track for Coach Beale and I was a manager for Coach Cantrell's girls basketball team," he said. "We're lucky to have them."
Floyd County High School Principal Barry Hollandsworth said the honors are well deserved. "They built successful programs and had longevity. It's a no-brainer," he said.
The two started coaching in the 1970s and both logged at least 40 years and won state championships. Cantrell retired in 2017, while Beale is still active in coaching.
Cantrell coached both girls' and boys' teams and finished his career with 991 victories. He holds the Virginia state record for most girls basketball wins.
Cantrell's teams won four girls basketball state championships and one boys’ state title. His daughter Melissa and son Travis were on state championship teams helmed by their father.
In addition to basketball success, Cantrell also coached other sports. One year he coached JV basketball and varsity volleyball in the same season, leading the Lady Buffs to a Region C runner-up when that was the highest level of competition.
Home court advantage is statistically proven to be worth from three to seven points. Cantrell said "home court" had an additional meaning for him.
"For ten months of the year, the court was home for us," he said. "We had the summer camp and then open gym, with the girls' season starting in August and the boys' following right after that, running hopefully into March."
Basketball became a community event during the Cantrell era. The Lady Buffs hosted district and regional playoffs and even state quarterfinal games, which would have standing-room-only an hour before tipoff.
"There were a lot of good games, but I don't know that any one in particular stands out. The memories that mean the most to me are when we'd take the floor for the first day of practice.
"And then it was always special when the team took the floor for the first home game and the fans got a look at what kind of team we had. And then Senior Night, when players came out on the floor for the final time, that always meant a lot."
Beale has had three state runners-up in football and has a state championship in boys track and a state runner-up in girls track. His athletes have won dozens of individual event state titles.
Beale has more victories and more years than all of the rest of the Three Rivers District football coaches combined.
During his career, the field has been upgraded and has added new bleachers, concession stand, weight room and press box. During his high school days, he played on the football field and ran track.
"I feel honored and humbled by this," Beale said. "Over the years I've benefited from a lot of good assistants and players."
Among the best memories was the 1984 win over Galax, which was the top-ranked team and came into the game undefeated and unscored on. The Buffaloes also had a miraculous last-minute comeback win over Lebanon in the state quarterfinals.
Hollandsworth said there would be dedications for the football field and the basketball court, probably at the first home game of the next season. "Right now everything is on hold, and we don't know when that is going to be."
