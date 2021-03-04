Floyd political parties expand, meet during pandemic

The Republican Party of Floyd County has undergone expansion during the past month, announcing three most recent editions to its board via its Facebook page. While both the county’s Republican Party and its Democratic Committee have largely been based online during the pandemic, both organizations are looking forward to returning to regular activities.

RPFCs Executive Committee is listed on its Facebook page as consisting of Mary Dimmell, vice chairperson; Jeff Dowd, second vice chairman; Cline Hall, secretary; Justin Vest, Treasurer; and Travis Epes as general counsel. The group’s chairperson is listed as “Declined to Share.”

Becky Howell, the group’s communications chair appointed on Feb. 9, said the “chairperson declined to have (their) name posted on the Facebook page. We respect the need for privacy.”

In other February appointments, Vicky Borin was announced to be Fundraising Chairwoman on Feb. 15 and Marie March was named the Activities Chairwoman on Feb. 9, according to the Floyd Republican Party Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/floydvagop.

While a website is under construction, RPFC is utilizing its Facebook page as a way to connect with interested community members.