Floyd political parties expand, meet during pandemic
Floyd political parties expand, meet during pandemic

The Republican Party of Floyd County has undergone expansion during the past month, announcing three most recent editions to its board via its Facebook page. While both the county’s Republican Party and its Democratic Committee have largely been based online during the pandemic, both organizations are looking forward to returning to regular activities.

RPFCs Executive Committee is listed on its Facebook page as consisting of Mary Dimmell, vice chairperson; Jeff Dowd, second vice chairman; Cline Hall, secretary; Justin Vest, Treasurer; and Travis Epes as general counsel. The group’s chairperson is listed as “Declined to Share.”

Becky Howell, the group’s communications chair appointed on Feb. 9, said the “chairperson declined to have (their) name posted on the Facebook page. We respect the need for privacy.”

In other February appointments, Vicky Borin was announced to be Fundraising Chairwoman on Feb. 15 and Marie March was named the Activities Chairwoman on Feb. 9, according to the Floyd Republican Party Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/floydvagop.

While a website is under construction, RPFC is utilizing its Facebook page as a way to connect with interested community members.

Howell said that the expansion of the political group is a part of an effort to increase RPFC’s membership, stating that RPFC “would love for more people to become involved and help us promote” group efforts.

The Floyd Democratic Committee leadership consists of John Hopkins, chair; Deborah Baum, vice chair; Steve Bunn, secretary; and Kim Chiapetto, treasurer. The group is meeting virtually on the third Monday of each month until the summer and states that it “will follow state advice on when to resume in-person meetings.”

No new appointments have recently been announced within the FDC, which is active on its website at https://www.floydvadems.org and its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FloydVADems.

Floyd political parties’ values:

*Statements are from the respective group's Facebook pages.

Republican Party of Floyd County

"The purpose of the Republican Party of Floyd County, hereinafter referred to as RPFC, is to promote the principles of the Republican Party, to elect Republican candidates to public office, and to inform, advise, and assist elected Republican officials, and to generally assist the citizens composing the districts served by the RPFC."

Floyd County Democratic Committee

"Floyd County Democrats are committed to an open dialogue with all democrats, liberals and progressives. We're proud to represent the democratic voters, and will work hard to protect the interests of all Floyd County residents. We stand by our commitment to be the change our community needs for everyone to enjoy the same opportunities, without prejudice. We encourage earnest and viable democratic candidates in their pursuit of elected office, and will project a strong and diverse united organization that reflects the initiatives of our elected democrats."

