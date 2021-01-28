Girls Den scouts lower flag in town

As the sun began to set on Inauguration Day, which fell on Wednesday of last week, the Floyd County Cub Scout 36 pack, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, struck the colors of an American flag in front of the County Administration building as Sheriff’s Office deputies, saluted and two county supervisors held their hands over their hearts along with county staff.

Webleo 2 Girls Den of Pack 36 practiced their web skills before the appreciative audience as Scoutmaster Dana Beegle offered advice on flag protocols.

Beegle said Inauguration Day gave the Webelos an ideal time to practice flag etiquette and ceremony as they work towards the Arrow Light, the higher rank in Cub Scouting.

The Webleos participating, all fifth graders, were Hazel Willoughby, Annika Beegle, Kadence Quesenberry, Morgan Anderson, Jahzara Skopal and Izzabel Beegle.

Supervisor Jerry Boothe of Courthouse District and Linda Kuchenbuch of Little River attended, along with acting County Administrator Cindy Ryan and an appreciative crowd that applauded the scouts’ efforts.