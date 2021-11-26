 Skip to main content
Local shop to host Santa visits
Community members can visit Santa this year at Sacred Star and Stone on three different dates.

There are three opportunities to see Santa at Sacred Star and Stone on north Locust Street in Floyd, including tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 27.

Store owner Katrina Gravely announced this week Santa will be in-store to meet with community members and hear requests Nov. 27, Dec. 11 and on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. She said it’s “a guaranteed great time for everyone.”

Pets can have their pictures made with Santa on Dec. 11.

Visit with Santa from noon to 6 p.m. at 110-A N. Locust Street in Floyd on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11, and Friday, Dec. 24.

To learn more about Sacred Star and Stone online, visit www.facebook.com/SacredStarAndStone.

