One thousand cases reported in Floyd: COVID-19 cases continue upward trend

“Many of our healthcare workers — those we rely on to care for us and our families — are worn out and stressed, and we cannot afford to lose them. They go to work every day, see the devastation and hold the hands of those who are dying because family can't be present. They do this because they are trained to give care to those in need, and they do their best with what they have, knowing there are limited treatments for COVID-19, and no cure.

“This surge is entirely preventable and healthcare workers feel as if their community is letting them down. Many view the rejection of vaccines as betrayal, when they can see a potential end to the exhaustion, loss and sacrifice.”