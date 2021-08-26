Buffaloes gear up for fall sports

Many Buffaloes came out of the altered 2020 high school sports season just weeks before conditioning and training for fall 2021 sports started in the summer, resulting in strong varsity teams that are ready to bring new titles to Floyd athletics and stay on top of competitors.
Current 2A state champs, the Floyd Golf team is three matches into its season, which started at the beginning of the month and ends mid-September.
The team dominated its season opener Aug. 2 with 319, followed closest by Radford’s 331, and came in second by one stroke at the Olde Mill on Aug. 5. Two other matches this month have been rescheduled due to weather for later in the season.
“We have a young team with a great deal of potential,” said Coach Dirk Davis this week. “The five seniors we graduated from last season's team set a high mark on how to lead by example. Our hope is to continue what we started with them and build on it.”
A finalist in the Region 2C championship, the Buffaloes volleyball team ended its season in Pearisburg in April, and hosted its first scrimmage earlier this month, followed by its first game on Monday, Aug. 23.
After a 25-15 win against Auburn in a scrimmage Aug. 12, the volleyball squad swept Patrick County this week on Aug. 24 in the first official game of their season.
The Lady Buffs typically make it to the regional and state playoffs, and the team this year includes nine players from last year’s battle at the Region 2C match.
"This team is very close on and off the floor and hope to see the true family show through to our fans," Coach Chaffin said. "This is a very fun team to coach and watch because even though we aren’t physically tall, most play like they are eight feet tall. I’m very excited about this season with these young ladies."
Varsity Cross Country Buffs, both boys and girls, will run in a season-opener Aug. 28 in Blacksburg, leading up to regional competitions at Green Hill Park in Salem in early November. Cross Country races are scheduled for Saturdays at various courses in surrounding areas, with a full schedule available online.
Hannah Belshan Altizer, co-head coach of the Cross Country teams alongside Zane Moran, said this week both teams are young, but “full of potential.”
“Most of them have been working hard throughout the summer and the first month of practice to get ready for our racing season that starts on Saturday, Aug. 28,” Belshan Altizer said. “(Both teams) will be working hard this season to advance out of regions in November to the state meet at Green Hill Park in Salem.”
Floyd Buffaloes varsity football team will also kick off its regular season Saturday, Aug. 28, during a game against Christiansburg Blue Demons originally scheduled for Aug. 27. The rest of the seasons’ games are at 7 p.m. on Fridays, as of mid-August.
The Buffs hosted a scrimmage against Cave Springs Aug. 13, and were scheduled to play in a benefit match Aug. 20, but the match was cancelled. Football will wrap up in early November for the varsity Buffs, dependent on rescheduled games.
Floyd’s varsity football Coach Winfred Beale enters his 40th year of coaching with the fall 2021 season, with more than 200 wins and three trips to the state finals.
"To this point, we are a very solid group. A nice blend of veteran and younger players. The team has had a great summer strength and conditioning segment and the preseason practices have gone extremely well," Coach Beale said this week. "We have a great team energy and chemistry. Coaching staff working extremely hard as well. Looking forward to a good season."
Floyd County Athletic Director Matthew Tompkins emphasized earlier this month that precautions to protect spectators and players against the virus are still constantly changing, just like last year.
For the 2021 fall season, FCPS announced Aug. 12, masks will be required for all spectators, coaches, staff and benched players at all indoor Floyd County Public Schools athletic events. They will not be required for outdoor events, but encouraged.
Updated schedules for every sport in FCPS, in middle school, JV and varsity, can be found at www.threeriversdistrictva.org.