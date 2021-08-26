Buffaloes gear up for fall sports

The Lady Buffs typically make it to the regional and state playoffs, and the team this year includes nine players from last year’s battle at the Region 2C match.

"This team is very close on and off the floor and hope to see the true family show through to our fans," Coach Chaffin said. "This is a very fun team to coach and watch because even though we aren’t physically tall, most play like they are eight feet tall. I’m very excited about this season with these young ladies."

Varsity Cross Country Buffs, both boys and girls, will run in a season-opener Aug. 28 in Blacksburg, leading up to regional competitions at Green Hill Park in Salem in early November. Cross Country races are scheduled for Saturdays at various courses in surrounding areas, with a full schedule available online.

Hannah Belshan Altizer, co-head coach of the Cross Country teams alongside Zane Moran, said this week both teams are young, but “full of potential.”

“Most of them have been working hard throughout the summer and the first month of practice to get ready for our racing season that starts on Saturday, Aug. 28,” Belshan Altizer said. “(Both teams) will be working hard this season to advance out of regions in November to the state meet at Green Hill Park in Salem.”