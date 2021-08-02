Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Georgia, a beautiful mom cat, who came to the society and its volunteers right before giving birth.

She is a former stray, friendly and currently lives indoors in a foster home with kids and dogs. Georgia has adapted well to being indoors but would probably be happiest as an indoor/outdoor cat.

Georgia is healthy, though does have some eye discharge. She tested negative for FELV/FIV and has started her vaccines. She will be spayed prior to adoption.

If you are interested in adopting, find the Floyd County Humane Society application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

With questions or for more information, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.