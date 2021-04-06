Pet of the Week

Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Oreo is a really cute little Chihuahua who is a little bit nervous. His foster parents say he’s very loving and desires your attention. No issues with nipping at their house.

He definitely needs a quiet home without children and with at least one other small dog. He finds comfort in that but doesn’t care for larger dogs. He’s about six or seven years old.

If you are interested in adopting or meeting Oreo, or any of our other foster dogs or cats, first complete a canine adoption application found here: https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms or call us at (540) 745-7207.