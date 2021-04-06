 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 comments

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week - Oreo

Oreo is available for adoption from the Floyd County Humane Society.

 Submitted photo

Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Oreo is a really cute little Chihuahua who is a little bit nervous. His foster parents say he’s very loving and desires your attention. No issues with nipping at their house.

He definitely needs a quiet home without children and with at least one other small dog. He finds comfort in that but doesn’t care for larger dogs. He’s about six or seven years old.

If you are interested in adopting or meeting Oreo, or any of our other foster dogs or cats, first complete a canine adoption application found here: https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms or call us at (540) 745-7207.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week
The Floyd Press

Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Carlos Slim. He showed up in Floyd with an injured leg. He has gone from scrawny stray to handsom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics