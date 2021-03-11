EMS reports to Board of Supervisors

An extensive revision of Floyd County’s 30-year-old subdivision ordinance, shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin again with the original working group and a goal to “streamline” and “clarify” a complicated ordinance that Mike Maslaney of the planning commission said was written by four lawyers.

Maslaney appeared before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday with Economic Director Lydeana Martin and Subdivision Director Karla Turman to outline two primary areas of concern: classification of the various subdivision lots and the use of private roads with them.

“We no longer have just lots,” Turman said. Agriculture lots would become “large lots” because they have uses that are not limited to farming and related activities. Other lot designations could be family, townhouses, public utility, major and minor. She also noted that stepchildren, who are not recognized in current family lots and uncles need clarification.

“We want to use clear, understandable texts and diagrams,” she said.

Martin noted that current subdivision can only be on public roads. By setting up ways to use private roads helps allows developers to gain some lots but also does not open up all of the county to subdivisions.