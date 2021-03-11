EMS reports to Board of Supervisors

An extensive revision of Floyd County’s 30-year-old subdivision ordinance, shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin again with the original working group and a goal to “streamline” and “clarify” a complicated ordinance that Mike Maslaney of the planning commission said was written by four lawyers.
Maslaney appeared before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday with Economic Director Lydeana Martin and Subdivision Director Karla Turman to outline two primary areas of concern: classification of the various subdivision lots and the use of private roads with them.
“We no longer have just lots,” Turman said. Agriculture lots would become “large lots” because they have uses that are not limited to farming and related activities. Other lot designations could be family, townhouses, public utility, major and minor. She also noted that stepchildren, who are not recognized in current family lots and uncles need clarification.
“We want to use clear, understandable texts and diagrams,” she said.
Martin noted that current subdivision can only be on public roads. By setting up ways to use private roads helps allows developers to gain some lots but also does not open up all of the county to subdivisions.
“Private roads fell off our tax rolls,” Martin said. She said a suggested fix is by designating a private road as a lot, which would make it subject to assessment and taxation. She said the working group is looking at private roads with a 50-foot right of way, two-foot shoulders on either side and grades of no more than 18 percent.
Maslaney said the working group would be looking at outreach programs such as public hearings at the high school.
Martin and Maslaney said a timeline would be established once the working group starts meeting again.
In another matter before the board Tuesday, Building Inspector Mark Bolt presented proposed options for a new office and garage for the recreation department at the park on Route 8, just north of the town of Floyd.
He recommends the current “batting cage” are of the park be moved to another area and a new building of up to 3,200 square feet be constructed for the office, which would replace the one previously behind the county administration building on Oxford Street.
At a projected cost of $100 per square foot, the office would include an office for the director, work space for staff, a conference room and a garage area for storage of recreation equipment and other items.
Several supervisors, including two who worked with the recreation department as it was turned into a new county department in 2019, questioned the size and use of space and asked to ways to cut the projected cost.
They asked for more study on the proposed building.
Bolt did get approval for a new roof on the Waste Transfer Station garage and office with unanimous approval on a bid of $6,085.
The board also convened as the Floyd County Emergency Medical Services Board Inc. board for it first of at least two meetings a calendar year to hear a report form Phillip Belcher, EMS Operations Manager, who gave them a tour of the new “Medic 1” ambulance that will go into service once permitting if completed and radios are installed.
The new ambulance sports black and gold colors of Floyd County’s school athletic teams and has the Buffaloes team mascot image on the sides and front of the vehicle, which includes state of the art emergency service hardware, a hoist for patients and many other features.
In his report to the board, Phillips said the old Medic 1 was a 2005 model with 165,00 miles on it. Medic 3, also due for replacement, has 115,000-plus on it and noted a grant may be available to cover the $14,381.50 cost for remounting a “new box” on the existing unit.
He said the paid EMS unit has 17 full time staff members, but COVID-19 infected some and others were on quarantine, along with surgery for non-related issues. This caused times when they did not have two trucks with staff available 24/7. Several times, they had to ask Roanoke and Riner rescue squads for help.
However, volunteer squads provided help to hep staff units. He raised the workers form the Volunteer Rescue Squad for their help.
“We’re having a hard time getting applications,” he told the board. “It’s a hard time to compete.” COVID, he added, adding to the load.
He said they are worried about concerns that hospital may stop restocking the drug boxes squads use after calls. The squad may have to look for other methods to stock the needed drugs at a higher cost that may have to be reflected in bills.
“It’s on the docket for us to keep up with,” he said.
In other matters before the board Tuesday:
- Susan Icove of Troika Gallery and Icove Lighting asked the board to consider waiving fees on projects like those of Habitat for Humanity. “Lumber prices have gone up so much,” she said. Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe asked if the groups she was urging were non-profit. “Most all are,” she said. Boothe and Lauren Yoder of Locust Grove suggested the board should consult the county attorney for a ruling on the legality of such waived fees;
- School Superintendent John Wheeler, responding to a question from Boothe about expanding the high school nursing program to include a focus on mental health, told the board the Floyd County School system has gone above what the state and federal government requires in providing medical help for students with mental issues. “We absorb things,” he said, and promised to “look into this”;
- Because monthly subdivision reports have been files more often than discussed, the board told new County Administrator Linda Millsaps to make them informational but not agenda items unless there is issue that needs discussion or action.
- Supervisors unanimously approved authorizing an application for a matching grant for the Center for the Arts. The match if $4,500 from the county;
- The board vote to request rebidding on the mowing contract Rakestraw has with the county because of increases in fees.