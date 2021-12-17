High school benefit reflects community values

The Lady Buffaloes who won more games in the school’s history of volleyball had one more game in them after the season ended — not as players, but as coaches and officials during a benefit event for a fellow student.

Yep, the Lady Buffs officiated a benefit game between the male members of the junior and senior classes of the high school on Friday, Dec. 10, of last week at the Alan Cantrell Gym at Floyd County High School.

Many of the boys who lined up against each other were fans who cheered the ladies in their many victories of the past season. Some played football and some are on this season’s boys’ basketball team.

The seniors called themselves “Bees.” Their coaches wore crowns and shirts that declared them “Queen Bees.” Both teams picked their own numbers, like 33.3 or 1000. Like the coaches, the officials were also members of the Lady Buffaloes.

The seniors took the first set and the juniors the second in with three set wins needed for victory. They swapped wins in the third and fourth sets before the juniors took the fifth and deciding one.

Proceeds from game tickets and concessions went to help Ethan Miller and his parents defer medical costs, and all declared the match a good game for a great cause.