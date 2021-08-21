Hearings held as jury trials prepare for restart

In Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday, Aug. 17, Hunter Nathaniel McAllister of Roanoke admitted he “has a problem with meth,” which led to a felony conviction with a five-year prison sentence with four years and three months suspended in 2017 and multiple probation violations.

At his hearing for the latest violation this week, McAllister said he has spent enough time in jail while waiting for the hearing that he knows he must make changes in his life, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor he’s not convinced and recommended the defendant spend the remaining three years and nine months behind bars.

Judge Fleenor, however, asked probation officers to check and see what treatment programs might be available for McAllister before making his final call in 60 days, so McAllister was sent back to jail until Oct. 19 for a follow-up hearing.

McAllister’s hearing came on a court day that came with breaks between rounds of hearings that began at 9:30 a.m., recessed 90 minutes later before reconvening again at 12:30 p.m., then recessed again at 1 p.m. until a final session at 2:30 p.m.