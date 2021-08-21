Hearings held as jury trials prepare for restart

In Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday, Aug. 17, Hunter Nathaniel McAllister of Roanoke admitted he “has a problem with meth,” which led to a felony conviction with a five-year prison sentence with four years and three months suspended in 2017 and multiple probation violations.
At his hearing for the latest violation this week, McAllister said he has spent enough time in jail while waiting for the hearing that he knows he must make changes in his life, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor he’s not convinced and recommended the defendant spend the remaining three years and nine months behind bars.
Judge Fleenor, however, asked probation officers to check and see what treatment programs might be available for McAllister before making his final call in 60 days, so McAllister was sent back to jail until Oct. 19 for a follow-up hearing.
McAllister’s hearing came on a court day that came with breaks between rounds of hearings that began at 9:30 a.m., recessed 90 minutes later before reconvening again at 12:30 p.m., then recessed again at 1 p.m. until a final session at 2:30 p.m.
Most of the 2:30 afternoon session was devoted to expected new pre-trial hearings from attorneys for Eric Matthew Raymond McNeal of Riner on sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography charges that go back to July 1, 2016, but the attorneys said they had no new motions and are ready for a scheduled two-day jury trial on Sept. 13 and 14.
But one more date for pre-trial motions remain on the docket for Aug. 31 from either the defense or the Commonwealth.
McNeal is charged with aggravated sexual battery and filming child pornography, both felonies.
Floyd County has had several high-profile possession and distribution of child porn trials in recent years, and the case of McNeal and another one of a county musician, include production of child porn of separate local female minors.
The second case, against Benjamin Henry Silcox, also of Riner, is set for a two-day jury trial on Oct. 25. The cases are not connected.
In other cases, before the court Tuesday:
- Judge Fleenor sent Timothy Edward Loyd to jail for six months with four years suspended for violating his previous probation for a grand larceny conviction;
- Thomas Wayne Kellam of Willis lost his probation after a revocation charge against his conviction of possession of schedule II drugs, but the judge gave him a new three year sentence, suspended, with three years of probation. He also was given a 12-month suspended sentence for giving false information to a law enforcement officer;
- Judge Fleenor revoked the probation of Falesha Stephanie Kay Holdren on a felony hit and run conviction and gave her a new sentence of four years suspended with three years of new probation and a requirement to enter and complete a drug program;
- After two other charges were dropped, Jamie Carroll Hubbard of Willis entered a guilty plea of fleeing from law enforcement officers and was given a 12-month suspended sentence.