Humane society announces Volunteer of the Month

FLOYD — Floyd County Humane Society’s Volunteer of July is Karen Boyle, a relative newcomer to the group who sold a record number of the nonprofit’s iconic tie-dyed t-shirts during a recent adoption and fundraising event at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniels Tavern.

“I volunteer because every dog deserves a ‘furever’ home where they are loved, get loads of petting, go for lots of walks or runs, go camping, swimming, fetch balls or Frisbees, or just hang out with their human,” Boyle explained.

FCHS said Boyle has assumed responsibility for managing the group’s t-shirt sales, calling the effort a “reliable fundraising activity that has long been a community favorite,” as well as manning FCHS booths at events across the county.

Boyle’s considerable organization skills have been put to use at the humane society by readying the future site of the FCHS's shelter and taking inventory of donated items, and she is willing to provide assistance “whenever and wherever needed,” the nonprofit explained.

Boyle will be with her booth at the upcoming Cabin Fever 9 event that beings at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28, rain or shine. Visit www.cabinfevercharityevents.org for more information.

To learn more about other FCHS activities, including volunteer opportunities, visit www.floydhumanesociety.org.