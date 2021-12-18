Supervisors approve Sheriff’s Office raises; New school bus for Indian Valley

Sheriff Brian Craig asked for the raise in November after telling the board that he was losing staff who could find better salaries and benefits at places like Rural King or fast food outlets like Hardees.

At the meeting Dec. 14, Craig said he was, for the moment, “fully staffed” for the first time in his six years as sheriff but that condition ends at the of the month when Coleman, show is one of his division deputy commanders, leaves his job for a new position at the Farm Bureau. He praised Coleman for his time at the department and said he was amazed that he could juggle the role as a deputy and a supervisor.

State Senator David Sutterlein told the board during a “legislative outlook” that returning control of the House to his political party would stop efforts limit the enforcement powers of State and local police agencies and other problems, he claimed were the fault of control by the opposition.

The senator said such efforts to limit the authority of police led to “awkward situations” like a bill “sent to the governor that would allow you to drive with no headlights” in the dark of night.