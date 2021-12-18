Supervisors approve Sheriff’s Office raises; New school bus for Indian Valley

In a month when Floyd County Supervisors try to end the year with just one meeting, the Board met for its second time this month on Tuesday and will return Thursday with a closed-door executive session to interview candidates for an interim Locust Grove Supervisor.
Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder, whose resignation was originally set to take effect at noon on Dec. 16, extended his departure for six more hours as the board considers nine candidates for the open seat that will eventually be selected by voters in the next general election.
Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman began the meeting Dec. 14 for what he thought would be his last time with the full board. His decision to leave the board after one term brings in new Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold, whose term official begins on Jan.1.
In a long day that began at 8:30 a.m. and adjourned six-and-a-half hours later, the board authorized a hike in salaries for the Floyd County Sheriff’s office, received good news from the latest audit, approved budget transfers for the county school system and dealt with many other issues in a crowded agenda.
The pay raise affects 28 deputies and 20 dispatchers of the department.
The board unanimously approved an allocation of $22,988.10 from the county’s contingency fund for the first six months of calendar year 2022, which extends to the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, and an annual increase of $45,975.20 in the county’s budget.
Sheriff Brian Craig asked for the raise in November after telling the board that he was losing staff who could find better salaries and benefits at places like Rural King or fast food outlets like Hardees.
At the meeting Dec. 14, Craig said he was, for the moment, “fully staffed” for the first time in his six years as sheriff but that condition ends at the of the month when Coleman, show is one of his division deputy commanders, leaves his job for a new position at the Farm Bureau. He praised Coleman for his time at the department and said he was amazed that he could juggle the role as a deputy and a supervisor.
State Senator David Sutterlein told the board during a “legislative outlook” that returning control of the House to his political party would stop efforts limit the enforcement powers of State and local police agencies and other problems, he claimed were the fault of control by the opposition.
The senator said such efforts to limit the authority of police led to “awkward situations” like a bill “sent to the governor that would allow you to drive with no headlights” in the dark of night.
Supervisor Coleman told Sutterlein that the changes limiting the power of police agencies “unfortunate” and take away “proactive things that can be used to serve and protect our communities.”
The board did bring up the need for more money to be allocated to counties from the Virginia Department of Transportation for needed road maintenance and new construction and cited the need for improvements on Virginia Route 8.
Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe said too much legislation coming out of Richmond used “zoning” as a controlling factor while noting that Floyd County, like several other local governments, did not impose zoning restrictions on its residents.
As with previous meetings with state elected officials, the board cited “unfunded mandates” from the Commonwealth that requires compliance without covering the increased cost of enforcement.
“Three are so many pressures on countess like ours,” said Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch. “You can’t keep expecting smaller communities like ours to keep coming up with such funds. We just don’t have them.”
“Those are some mandates that I will push back on,” he told the Board.
The board did approve the new map of county districts for Supervisor and School Board seats that now needs final approval by the Commonwealth. County Attorney Steve Durbin said the map presented to the board at a public hearing last week affected few residents but provided alterations of lines that made the five districts close to in population size.
Kuchenbuch praised the supervisors and staff for “making this one of the most equitable redistricting efforts” of the county. “I really appreciate the efforts of all four of you for doing that,” she told the other board members.
In a preliminary audit report, Scott Wickham of Robinson Farmer Cox Associates said their examination of books for the fiscal year found no substantial problems and said the final report would show overall compliance when delivered by next week.
Wickham praised the staff for its help on examining the books and said the county was performing better financially than several other localities in Virginia.
In other matters before the board Tuesday:’
Floyd Town Mayor Will Griffin presented Coleman and Yoder with vintage photos of the town and praise for their service on the board, praising both for their efforts to serve the county without rancor.
The board approved a supplemental appropriation funding of $140,927.05 from federal funds to new HVAC controls and converter valves at Check, Willis, and Indian Valley elementary schools.
Supervisors also appropriated $13,567.85 to purchase a used 77-passenger school bus and an electronic door security system at Indian Valley Elementary School.
The board asked for additional information for name changes on some roads requested by the county Emergency Management Department but approved some. The names are needed to provide proper addresses for first responder calls and other needs.
The abstract votes report of the 2021 General Election from the registrar was approved.
After a lengthy executive session, the board approved some modifications used for the Commerce Park agreement for projects.
The board also approved adjustments in the county’s Infectious Disease Plans.
The board did not adjourn but continued the meeting until anther closed door session on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. at the County Administration Building to interview candidates for the interim Locust Grove Supervisor position and try to narrow down the list for a final decision.