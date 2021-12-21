Firehouse Farms receives grant funding for processing equipment

One of eight projects across the state that will receive funding, Willis’ Firehouse Farms will receive more than $23,000 for meat processing equipment through the inaugural round of Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development Infrastructure Grants.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Dec. 20 projects that will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program, which awards matching grants of up to $25,000 in partnership with local governments to develop community infrastructure supporting local food production and sustainable agriculture.

Firehouse Farms’ total award of $23,124 “will be used to purchase needed equipment for the facility, including meat saws, a meat grinder, and a vacuum sealer,” the announcement states.

Built by owners Jody and Madeline Akers, Firehouse Farms won first place in the 2021 FloydC4 Development series hosted by the Floyd Economic Development Authority and placed third in 2020.

The facility will initially open as a custom-exempt processing facility with the goal of becoming fully USDA-inspected in a few years.