Firehouse Farms receives grant funding for processing equipment

One of eight projects across the state that will receive funding, Willis’ Firehouse Farms will receive more than $23,000 for meat processing equipment through the inaugural round of Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development Infrastructure Grants.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Dec. 20 projects that will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program, which awards matching grants of up to $25,000 in partnership with local governments to develop community infrastructure supporting local food production and sustainable agriculture.
Firehouse Farms’ total award of $23,124 “will be used to purchase needed equipment for the facility, including meat saws, a meat grinder, and a vacuum sealer,” the announcement states.
Built by owners Jody and Madeline Akers, Firehouse Farms won first place in the 2021 FloydC4 Development series hosted by the Floyd Economic Development Authority and placed third in 2020.
The facility will initially open as a custom-exempt processing facility with the goal of becoming fully USDA-inspected in a few years.
Firehouse Farms will provide what the EDA calls, “a much-needed” service and facility in Floyd County and surrounding areas, as there are limited options and transportation is often an obstacle for farmers.
Floyd County Cooperative Extension Agent Jon Vest noted in September, in some cases Floyd farmers have to travel out of the state to have products processed and schedule well in advance for harvests.
“A new local processing facility will cut down on the overall transportation costs and potentially improve scheduling limits that are in place to accommodate producers,” Vest said in past reports.
On Monday, Madeline said the support she, Jody and Firehouse Farms have received since announcing the facility in September is “just amazing,” and the news of the state grant came at the “best time to get some good news.”
“We are beyond grateful for this support,” she said. “This is a prayer answered, and one of the greatest Christmas presents ever.”
Find updates about Firehouse Farms and more information at “Firehouse Farms” on Facebook.