Locals’ experiences centerpiece of Story Space

Once per month, community members gather at the June Bug Center in Floyd to share stories and keep the art of oral storytelling alive in the recent revival of the Blue Ridge Story Space.
Having started in June, the group consists of both regular storytellers and listeners, and anyone is welcome to share a tale between about five and seven minutes long.
A Story Space organizer, Peter Jonas explained at the beginning of the July session, the program is “loosely” based on NPR’s The Moth Radio Hour “without the competitive edge.” Jonas draws the names of volunteer storytellers out of a hat for each hour and a half-long event.
Recent months’ events have had themes revolving around personal growth, remembering the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and unsolved mysteries, a fitting theme for October.
The July event, the second led by Jonas, featured stories from during the pandemic/quarantine.
Storytellers included Adrienne Breef-Pilz, who moved from Florida to Virginia during the first months of the pandemic and recalled how hard it was to say goodbye in such an environment.
She said it was difficult to grapple with leaving the place she called home for two years while also trying to “stay safe” and become a part of a new community.
Jonas read original haikus inspired by the dog he and his wife adopted after the pandemic was declared. He explained how the pandemic led him to a new appreciation of nature.
Artist Greg Locke started by asking, “Who hasn’t gained weight?” and continued to share his struggle in discovering he slept “a lot better with a cookie” in him, earning more than a few laughs from the audience.
Locke touched on deeper impacts of the pandemic, such as “people becoming immovable in their opinions” and relationships deteriorating. He said he didn’t realize how important it is to be tactile with others, calling the “whole year and a half … a downward spiral into the human psyche.”
Other July storytellers included Beth Ford, Kathleen Anderson, Tom Bernand and Abby Lewis.
Community members can hear responses to the prompt, “Is there a time to let go?” at the November event at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Find updates and other information online at www.facebook.com/blueridgestoryspace.
The June Bug Center is located at 251 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd. Learn more about its community offerings at www.junebugcenter.com.
Find a recording of the July event from Citizens Telephone Cooperative at www.youtube.com/c/CitizensTelephoneCooperative/playlists.