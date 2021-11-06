Locals’ experiences centerpiece of Story Space

Once per month, community members gather at the June Bug Center in Floyd to share stories and keep the art of oral storytelling alive in the recent revival of the Blue Ridge Story Space.

Having started in June, the group consists of both regular storytellers and listeners, and anyone is welcome to share a tale between about five and seven minutes long.

A Story Space organizer, Peter Jonas explained at the beginning of the July session, the program is “loosely” based on NPR’s The Moth Radio Hour “without the competitive edge.” Jonas draws the names of volunteer storytellers out of a hat for each hour and a half-long event.

Recent months’ events have had themes revolving around personal growth, remembering the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and unsolved mysteries, a fitting theme for October.

The July event, the second led by Jonas, featured stories from during the pandemic/quarantine.

Storytellers included Adrienne Breef-Pilz, who moved from Florida to Virginia during the first months of the pandemic and recalled how hard it was to say goodbye in such an environment.