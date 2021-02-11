Floyd VFW plans busy year for 2021

Floyd Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7854 has a busy year planned for 2021. It begins today, Feb. 11, with putting up the flags in town for Presidents’ Day, which is Monday, Feb. 15. The Post has been putting up the flags on Main and Locust streets for various holidays since it received its charter in 1946. Membership was strong for many decades, including many WWII veterans that had returned to Floyd after the war. The wars in Korea and Vietnam also brought in many members. The Post is currently trying to draw new members from the more recent conflicts in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Post 7854 conducts many activities throughout the year to promote camaraderie and support amongst area veterans, including the monthly Turkey Shoot and an annual family picnic, slated for June 13 this year. The Post hopes to resume the Turkey shoot as soon as possible in adherence with mandated COVID-19 guidelines.
Other activities to support veterans are conducted along with members of Floyd American Legion Post 127. The installation and removal of the flags for holidays, provision of military honors at funerals and the distribution of fruit baskets to the widows of local veterans are major activities jointly conducted by the two Floyd veterans groups.
The VFW is always looking for Floyd County veterans and their families that need assistance. This can be in the form of help with Veterans Affairs claims, transportation to VA or other medical appointments, financial help in times of need, or help with special projects around the house or farm. Two members of Post 7854 recently helped a Floyd County veteran who is disabled get his tractor up and running so he could do some overdue bush-hogging on his farm.
The Floyd VFW meets every month on the second Monday at 7 p.m. It is located at 186 Epperly Mill Rd, Floyd, on the hill behind the Community Center.
If you are a veteran or a veteran’s family that needs assistance, contact Commander Loren Phillips at (540) 789-4426 or Vice Commander Richard Telling at (540) 250-5917. If you would like to help other veterans, call Phillips or Telling or come to a monthly meeting.