Floyd VFW plans busy year for 2021

Floyd Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7854 has a busy year planned for 2021. It begins today, Feb. 11, with putting up the flags in town for Presidents’ Day, which is Monday, Feb. 15. The Post has been putting up the flags on Main and Locust streets for various holidays since it received its charter in 1946. Membership was strong for many decades, including many WWII veterans that had returned to Floyd after the war. The wars in Korea and Vietnam also brought in many members. The Post is currently trying to draw new members from the more recent conflicts in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Post 7854 conducts many activities throughout the year to promote camaraderie and support amongst area veterans, including the monthly Turkey Shoot and an annual family picnic, slated for June 13 this year. The Post hopes to resume the Turkey shoot as soon as possible in adherence with mandated COVID-19 guidelines.

Other activities to support veterans are conducted along with members of Floyd American Legion Post 127. The installation and removal of the flags for holidays, provision of military honors at funerals and the distribution of fruit baskets to the widows of local veterans are major activities jointly conducted by the two Floyd veterans groups.